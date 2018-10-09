Apple’s Greediness Made it a Trillion Dollar Company

TechCrunch writes that the main reason Apple reached a trillion dollars is because of greed. Apple’s greediness is due to hubris like dongles, cords, and keyboard problems.

Apple’s Greediness

The article lists five reasons that display’s Apple’s greediness. They are: Frayed charging cables, buried iTunes subscription cancellation, keyboard claptrap, killing affiliate fees, and dongle hell.

I’ll share a few thoughts why I think this article is stupid. First, it is true that at some point, Apple charging cords seemed to be fraying more. The reason? Apple has worked to remove a plethora of toxic chemicals from its supply chain and products. Apple’s cords don’t contain PBC and phthalates anymore, which do make the cords a bit structurally weaker. However, personally I think it’s worth it, although you’ll have to form your own opinion on that.

Next, subscription pages are “buried.” Again, this is my personal opinion, but it took me a total of three taps to get to the App Store subscription list. The writer also notes Apple’s 30% cut when it comes to app prices and such.

I’m sure developers would greatly benefit from a higher percentage of money they get, but iPhone users are statistically shown to spend more, and this is why developers often choose to release apps on iOS first, then Android, or just iOS-exclusive.

I do agree that the MacBook’s keyboard problems are a serious issue, and that Apple should do more when it comes to communication and rectification.

Next, Apple killing affiliate fees. It’s definitely odd, and it hurts blogs that rely on these affiliate sales, such as TouchArcade and AppShopper. But it shouldn’t be their only source of revenue. I don’t want to sound like a d*ck and say it’s their own fault for not having multiple sources of revenue. So on this one I’m neutral. Next, Apple’s plethora of dongles. I find them unnecessarily pricey, and Apple should include at least one or two in the box. However, I think the people who require dongles are a small subset of the Apple community. So again I think I’m neutral on this point