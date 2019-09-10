Apple’s iPhone Event Was Particularly Pleasing in So Many Ways

After every Apple event, there is some griping. Missing products that were hoped for. High prices. Boring presentations. Not this time.

In the past, I frequently got the feeling that Apple’s event agenda, while brilliantly presented, leaned toward a self-serving nature. That is, “Here’s our stuff. It’s expensive, but it’s the best. Go get it.”

This September 10, 2019 event had a very different feel.

Hardware Focus

Hardware is cool. Unlike beta software which is written about extensively, hardware remains generally secret until it’s unveiled. We love the unveiling. Plus, hardware is tactile and satisfying while software always manages to annoy some percentage of users.

Hardware came into focus in this event. And when software was presented, it was always in the context of great hardware.

Particularly pleasing to me as the presentation by an Apple engineer of the A13 chip architecture. With cool animations of the various logic units and how power savings are achieved. Generally, this kind of geekiness is reserved for WWDC. I loved it.

Customer Focus

Another pleasing aspect of the presentation was the emphasis on a mission statement by CEO Tim Cook.

Our mission at Apple has always been to design product that empower people and enrich people’s lives.

This mission statement was executed in several ways in the form of several customer pleasing offerings.

Pro-level capabilities in the iPhone 11 Pro’s cameras and software.

A price reduction of the base iPhone 11 compared to the 2018 iPhone Xr.

A sensible price offering for Apple TV+. ($4.99/mo.) And free for a year for new iPhone, Mac, Apple TV & iPad customers.

A change in the way Apple Watch is purchased. Now, personalization gets real with “Apple Watch Studio” and AW5. In either a retail store or online, any case can be matched with any band. (About time.)

Perhaps te most sought after Apple Watch feature is delivered: an ‘always on’ display in the AW5.

iPhone battery life has been boosted significantly.

Nothing Left Out

In the past, the community would dream up things that were hoped for in the next event. And there’d be grousing when the product wasn’t announced. This time, Apple managed expectations very well. There was nothing we hungered for that was mysteriously left out. All that we desired was delivered.

Conciliatory Approach

This event leaned over backwards to emphasize all that Apple provides us. Changes and concessions were made. Our lives are better for these Apple products in so many ways—as demonstrated in a goodly number of special videos.

This is the humble, brilliant, service-oriented Apple we want to see.