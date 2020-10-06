MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli reset the release of the James Bond film No Time To Die, again, back to 2 April 2021, in theaters. Big mistake.

From Wikipedia:

No Time to Die was originally scheduled for release in April 2020, but was postponed worldwide twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film was finally ready premiere in the U.K. on November 12 and in North America on November 20, 2020. Then, on October 2, we got this.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience. pic.twitter.com/NqHlU24Ho3 — James Bond (@007) October 2, 2020

I think this was a mistake.

I heard that there may have been contractual obligations that prevented the producers from seeking a streaming deal (before theater release) with, say, Netflix or Amazon Prime. Still, I would have liked them to move heaven and earth to lift any such restrictions in light of the pandemic. Here’s why.

Take my Money, Please

It’s still going to be a touch-and-go affair with movie theaters in April, 2021. While vaccines will be available by then, my surmise is that potential movie theater goers will remain suspicious of patrons seated nearby for a long time to come. What if someone with allergies simply sneezes? What to think? How are customers expected to size up the threat to their health even in the spring?

On the other hand, in the U.S., about half of households have HD TV while another third have 4K. (It’s similar in the U.K.) So there’s not a lot of concern about the viewing experience on sets which range, on average, from 50 to 65 inches. (Sound is another matter — generally being sub-standard)

More to the point, despite financial upheavals in many households, there are enough potential viewers who would pay handsomely for this very special movie at home. I’d bet US$30 would not be out of bounds.

I’ll leave the math to the entertainment pros, but my back-of-the-envelope calculation suggests a billion U.S. dollars (or two) could be had immediately.

My hope is that the Bond producers will not be so naively optimistic about a spring release (with many theaters out of business), properly size up the realities, figure out how do a streaming deal, and earn a lot of money quickly. Holiday viewers, safe at home, would be delighted.