My First Week With an iPhone, And Why I’m Completely Won Over

I have now spent a full week with an iPhone XR, having previously used Android phones. Overall, I have found a lot that I like about the device and am very happy with the move. However, I have a few minor gripes too.

iPhone Positives…

Battery life

It might be slightly unfair to compare an older device with a brand new one, but the battery life of my iPhone XR is much better than my Galaxy S8. I get a full day of pretty heavy use out of it with no issues, which is exactly what I want. The iPhone also stays alive with low battery longer.

The camera on the iPhone XR is really impressive. I was tempted to get an iPhone 11 because of the camera, and all the reports say that the cameras on the 11 and the Pro are excellent. However, the one on my device is very good too. I’ve shot both photos and video and been very happy with the results.

I really like the 6.1″ device. It feels substantial but not bulky. The screen is big enough to watch videos comfortably.

As should be clear from my review of Lego Brawls, I’m really enjoying Apple Arcade. Not a great productivity tool, but good fun!

Facetime is a spectacularly good innovation from Apple. It makes getting into my iPhone super quick, even compared with a fingerprint. It syncs really nicely with secure apps like 1Password and banking apps.

Android Auto is pretty good. CarPlay is better. It has a clean interface, is reliable and really easy to use.

I’m a huge podcast fan. I love how my shows are sync across my Mac and iPhone with just a simple refresh. I hope this improves even more with macOS Catalina and the end of iTunes.

… And Negatives