With iOS 11, Apple’s iPad Really Could Be Your Next Computer

I’m a big iPad fan, and these days I do nearly all of my work on it. I love the advantages in mobility, size, and weight, and I’m quite drawn to its uniquely personal experience of touching content, apps, and data.

At the same time, the iPad is not without its obstacles. App Store economics have posed challenges for developers, and growth has slowed in recent years. As an aside, though, I think it’s worth noting the iPad still outsells the Mac by nearly three-to-one. Plus, somewhere around 2015, the iPad hit a milestone of selling more total units in half a decade than the Mac in its 30 year history.

But as an iPad user and watcher, I feel like things are looking good. So good, in fact, I think there are some great reasons for many to give the platform a look with fresh eyes and an open mind.

iOS 11

After using the public beta, I cannot stress this enough: iOS 11 is a colossal leap forward. From drag-and-drop to new multitasking tools, I find some workflows easier on iOS versus macOS now. That will only get better in the fall once iOS 11 ships and apps can publish updates to support it.

Great entry price if you don’t need Pro

The iPad Pro is the best iPad Apple has ever shipped (I’m typing this on Apple’s new iPad Pro 10.5-inch). But if you don’t need all that power, the 2017 iPad is a fantastic deal at $329. For many, it could be an extremely affordable and portable computer, even if you add a hardware keyboard for convenience.

iPad Pro beats some MacBooks in speed tests

Apple does not toss the ‘Pro’ monicker around lightly, and the iPad Pro is no exception. For those who do need a powerful tablet, the latest iPad Pro line beats some recent MacBook models in various benchmark tests. It’s seriously powerful.

The Pro line is now in sync

If you followed the rumors in 2015, you weren’t surprised when Apple debuted its first-ever, jumbo-sized iPad in the fall, the 12-inch Pro. But I was a little surprised when it followed up with a new 9.7-inch Pro that had a better display for color-centric work and larger 256GB storage option.

With the 2017 update, the iPad Pro lineup is now in sync. All features and storage options are available in both sizes. The only difference is that, for some reason, rose gold is not an option for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

