In preparation for the iPhone 12 launch, totallee sent me several iPhone 12 case samples. Here is what they look like, and here is what I deduce from them.

iPhone 12 Cases

As I’ve previously mentioned, totallee sent me iPhone 11 cases before they were announced and they correctly predicted the square camera bump. That same bump is back for the iPhone 12 cases, which can’t tell us whether the new iPhones have a LiDAR sensor or not. It’s still a square cutout.

However, the cases still reveal several details. First, the flat edges. According to rumors the iPhone 12 will feature the same flat edges that the iPad Pro and iPhone 5 have. Another hint: Although they didn’t send me a blue case, another rumor claims that the iPhone 12 will come in a new, blue color. But they did send me a green case which suggests Apple will keep the green model introduced with the iPhone 11, instead of switching out one for the other.

Another rumor says the iPhone 12 will have a USB-C port. Yet another rumor says this new model won’t have a port at all. Since this case has an opening for the port, there will obviously be something. But which one?

The opening at the bottom for a port seems kind of small to me. At first I thought that it was too small for a USB-C port, according to another rumor. But when I held the case up to my iPad Pro’s USB-Port, it doesn’t seem that small. It’s taller than it is wide. And that ties in to my previous wonderings (Of course I could be incorrect).

Here’s my reasoning. I think that if Apple is eventually going to release a portless iPhone, they will keep the Lightning port until then. There’s no sense in making customers go through two more port switches unless we won’t see the port removed for another ten years or so. If I’m wrong, I’m wrong, but I’m going with my initial reaction and saying that the iPhone 12 will keep the Lightning port. That means we’ll never see a USB-C iPhone and will switch to a portless iPhone when the time comes.