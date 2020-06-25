It is Time For a Single, Unified, AppleOS

With the impending arrival of macOS Big Sur, it is clear that macOS, iPadOS, and iOS are becoming ever more similar. Apple should fully embrace this, and create an all-encompassing AppleOS.

The iPad Pro is a Touchscreen Mac

Think about the iPad Pro. It is now effectively a touchscreen Mac – redefined cursor and all – or certainly can be used in that way. Apple is even embracing that idea in its marketing materials. With Catalyst, developers can bring an iPad app to the Mac.

I understand that there are some different technological requirements for an iPhone and a Mac. Of course there are. But I’m also pretty confident Apple has the ability to do that ‘under-the-hood’ stuff and present a unified AppleOS in such a way that users would not know the difference and developers would not be inconvenienced.

A key underlining factor is Apple Silicon. As Joanna Stern put it in her latest Wall Street Journal column:

Will it provide the same power as Intel-based systems? MacOS Big Sur, coming this fall, will bring a lot of the styling of iOS and iPadOS. But will the new Macs ever support touchscreens? How about cellular connectivity? What exactly happens when you stick an iPad Pro-like processor into a MacBook running MacOS?

One way to answer a lot of this questions is if everything is running on the same operating system. WWDC 2021, anyone? The only thing really denting my certainty is the fact that we’ve just had a major overhaul of macOS, the biggest in nearly two decades, and I suspect Apple will not want to rebrand its product so profoundly in 12-18 months.

Time to Make AppleOS Official

Apple has a fluent design language running through all its products. While that does already extend across its various operating systems, a unified AppleOS would only enhance this. The truth is, we’re already well along this path. It just needs Apple to make it official.