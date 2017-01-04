The Unspoken Limits of Apple’s iPad Are Strangling its Evolution

Recently I watched Star Talk with Neil deGrasse Tyson. This was the episode with Jay Leno. Mr. Leno talked about how in the very early 20th century, steam, electric and gasoline powered cars each had about a third of the market. There were, in fact, electric charging station in New York.
Buried in that discussion was what I thought was a great observation. For an emerging technology to supplant the previous one, it can’t be merely equal. It must be dramatically superior.
Eventually, the convenience and energy density of gasoline won out. The internal combustion engine quickly evolved to be dramatically superior to the competition. This episode got me thinking about the future of Apple’s iPad. To do that, I need to go back and look at the first Macintosh, poised to supplant the Apple II in 1984.
The Failed Original 128K Mac
The original Mac back in 1984 was not a long-term success product. It appealed to early adopters, and sales were decent for awhile. Then it began to tank. Why? Here were its features.
- A built-in 9-inch display.
- Back & white display only.
- A mere 128K bytes of RAM.
- No internal hard disk.
- Limited expansion: keyboard, mouse, printer
- Unlike Apple II, not possible to program out of the box.
As a result, soon the first Mac, an “appliance computer” began to fail. Quickly, Apple executives realized that the limits of this computer need to be lifted if it wanted to go against the vaunted IBM PC introduced a few years earlier. The IBM PC was eating Apple’s lunch.
Over time, the Mac gained more memory, a color display (even a user selectable display in the Mac II) an internal hard disk, SCSI expansion and user programming languages. These important changes led to a development mentality that allowed the Mac to evolve and become what it is today.
The iPad’s Limits
I see the modern iPad on the same evolutionary path. Early sales were good, then the sales peaked, and now they’re declining. That process took a little longer than the original Mac, but the sales curves are similar.
Like the original Mac, Steve Jobs conceived of the iPad as a closed, friendly, appliance. Easy to use, one just sits down and starts tapping. Notable in the introduction event, Mr. Jobs sat in an arm chair, legs crossed, and just tapped away.
After seven years of sales and only minor conceptual evolution, Apple has unilaterally decided that modern iPad Pros with iOS 10 can now supplant Macs. As if claiming made it so. How can a device, so conceived by Mr. Jobs in the photo above, ever be the Mac replacement? It’s still silly in 2017.
Apple is trying, however, touting how, with a Pencil and keyboard, this may be the only computer we need. The general reaction, except for limited cases and sensationalistic articles, has been:
No, it’s not. Not yet.
And why is that? Going back to Mr. Leno’s observation, the iPad is not dramatically superior to the Mac. Let’s look. (Compare to above.)
- A built-in display. Maximum size: 12.9 inches.
- A single window for apps. (Recently, PIP plus two apps side by side for iPad Pro).
- No multi-user accounts.
- No visible file system.
- Limited expansion ports.
- Unlike Mac, not possible to program out of the box.
- Unable to run macOS apps (See below).
In my view, these are limits that are strangling the iPad’s evolution. They inhibit its future growth.
Well said. You nailed it.
In 2012 when I got my MacBook Pro I stated publically, here and elsewhere, that it likely would be my last Mac. I EXPECTED the iPad to be far Far FAR more advanced by now than it is. So last November when it came time to replace The Beast what did I do? I got an iMac.
The trouble is, as much as the iPad has evolved it is still crippled. The six items you listed are the core of the issue. You add those things and the ability to drive an external 28 inch monitor and I’ll be there with bells on. Right now my iPad, an Air, just can’t do several critical things I need. Yes I know there has been an iPad Air 2 and two models of iPad Pro. I haven’t upgraded because the limitations of THE SYSTEM mean there would be little change for MY needs. The A9X, or heck the A10 this fall will not make the things I need to do better. I can only type so fast, a faster chip won’t help. I can only draw so fast or lay up a graphic so quickly. A faster crippled system won’t really be any better. What can’t I do? Well editing video with iMovie on the iPad was an exercise in frustration. That had to go back to the Mac. Now I’m experimenting with DaVinci Resolve for video. Oops it’s a Mac only App so not on the iPad. The same goes for VirtualBox and the Linux environment I use for experimentation. Or for that matter a dozen other apps I use regularly for which there are no versions for the iPad.
Yes there needs to be a paradigm shift for the iPad, much as there was with the Mac when the Macintosh II came out. Until that happens the iPad will be a very useful device where I create things, but all my finishing work will be done on the Mac.
At root though is that the iPad runs an OS designed for a four inch phone screen. Until those shackles are removed it can’t grow.
geoduck: Thanks for a well spoken expression of the problem from a customer viewpoint.
Great article and analysis John. Now if Apple would just have the courage to keep evolving either or both by some leaps and bounds instead of micro baby steps, they might actually get it and get there.
John Kheit: Yep. Real courage, not PR courage for headphone jacks. 🙂
One could argue that Apple has done a poor job of making iOS take full advantage of what iPads could do, especially under a “Pro” guise.
It was encouraging to see iOS 9 finally pay some attention to making use of the extra screen space.
iOS 10? Any progress was stopped dead in its tracks, and the biggest news are the new frills added to iMessage, which, incidentally, also made it harder to use for those who just want to send text messages.
Look at the Springboard layout on an iPad Pro, and you gotta think, “really?” The same grid of app icons that started on a 4″ phone just blown up to 13″ with minimal changes? It’s silly.
And that’s just the easy stuff. Where is the additional windowing? Multi-user profiles?
Simply adding a stylus (which Jobs would have hated anyway) does not turn the iPad into a “pro” device.
I find it a bit unfair to measure the iPad by Mac standards and then find it falling short. Matter of opinion.
Yes, they’re both computing devices. But they are aimed at performing different roles in Apple’s ecosystem. Like spoon and fork, or whatever the better comparison to matters outside that system.
The selling points of any tablet are, according to me:
– easy change of orientation (I tried reading a portrait-oriented document by rotating a netbook, next day bought my first tablet.)
– featuring a suitable input device if needed (an on-screen text keyboard if you want to compose text, an on-screen piano keyboard if you want to compose music, cards if you want to play cards)
The iPad adds its integration in the Apple ecosystem to those.
A separate design aspect is, according to me, to extend the usefulness from the couch to the road. This calls for an even sharper eye on battery life, weight and quick switching between rest and action.
In this multi-dimensional balancing, Apple has traded off things like processing power and operating system features. For comparison, Microsoft hasn’t. I have a Surface Pro 3. The edition with Core i5 CPU, as I had read about the heat issues of the edition with Core i7. Together with the optional keyboard cover, I still consider it best of both worlds. Yet it is collecting dust (along with my larger iPad Pro and my Pixel C) as I heavily default to an iPad Air 2 (and before it an iPad 2).
Yes, there are things that the iPad is less suitable for. Obvious, no problem! I then switch to a Mac or to an even older (2009) large-screen dual-boot Windows/Linux notebook. But the power of the iPad is on the increase, so it may already have desktop class (a moving target!) in processing power and inter-app operations.
The only real drawback of the iPad is (in my opinion) ithe iOS file system. But that drawback is limited to local files (not to the files in the cloud or on external storage (I’m using the Lexar microSD-card reader for Lightning)), and moreover it is to change with the introduction of the AFS file system.
So I’m not a one to complain about connecting devices. I even have several peripherals related to making (not merely playing) music: audio and MIDI interfaces by Alesis and IK Multimedia.
Actually, this very rise to desktop class may be strangling the evolution of the iPad. The larger iPad Pro could well be a non-Pro MacBook killer. It may boil down to a financial decision of the Apple board: would the profit be greater in one product line or in two?