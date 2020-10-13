Forced into a new, frequent and special kind of streamed Apple event videos by the pandemic, the company has upped its presentation technology and left viewers and the competition gasping.

Apple’s October 13, “Hi, Speed” event was full of dazzling new products with amazing technical features. It was overwhelming, dare I say, by design. And what made it so is the enormous technical acumen of Apple as a corporation.

Why did I notice? Instead of watching on my Mac, which has a decent 34-inch display but is 8-bit, SDR, I watched, via Apple TV 4K, on my Dolby Vision-capable 55-inch Sony 4K OLED TV.

Wow.

My reaction is that Apple has developed a new level of sophistication when comes to roll-out events. Yes, there are still Keynote slides, and, yes, there are still human speakers. But they are superbly complemented by stellar backdrops, mosaics of tech features, demo photos and even more sophisticated videos.

The whole is more than the sum of the parts. It’s a new, high-level art form.

With great respect for Sir Jony Ive, there are no droll, slow-motion design videos. Instead, we see the iPhone 12 in action, by virtue of what it can produce — a voluptuous string of stunning photos and Dolby Vision videos Oh, and the design aesthetics of the iPhone 12 are still there: display, square metal edge and camera lens design double up to make one severely lust for the product in new, dramatic ways.

This immersive event video is head-and-shoulders above what has been done before. And best of all? Apple can seemingly crank them out at will. Apple might never have reached this level of excellence without the pandemic.

You can pore over specs. You can build comparison charts. But there’s nothing like the caliber of Apple’s new kind of streamed event video to ignite your passion for this company and what its products can achieve. It literally leaves one breathless with technical fervor.

Finally, I’ve heard that there may be yet another one of these events in November. Apple Silicon Macs.

OMG.

How long can Apple keep this up?