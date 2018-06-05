Paul Kent’s Houserockers Rock the House at Jim Dalrymple’s The Loop Bash

SAN JOSE – I had a blast at Jim Dalrymple’s The Loop Bash (formerly The Beard Bash) last night. One of the many side events during Apple’s annual World Wide Developer Conference, The Loop Bash is a developer favorite. This year, Jim had Paul Kent’s local band The Houserockers play, and man, they just killed it all night.

As is customary, Jim played a few songs with the band, and truthfully, I’ve never seen The Bearded Wonder happier than he was jamming with Paul Kent.

The Houserockers play a mix of rock and roll and funk, featuring a great horn section. Every member is a world-class musician, and they know how to bring it. It was a terrific show!

I posted a whole song from the Houserockers before Jim’s break in my Instagram Stories. It should be available for another few hours, but here’s a shot of just Paul and some of his band.