Questions I Would Have Asked During Apple’s Earnings Report

Apple conducted its Q1 2020 Earnings Report on January 28. After the opening statements by CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri, the session was opened to Q&A with financial analysts. But, I regret, there were some questions that didn’t get asked.

Now, financial analysts are primarily interested in the financial health of Apple. They ask questions about things like gross margins, operating expenses (OPEX), and earnings per share. As they should. And it’s soooo boring.

Tthe geek in me wishes that a few analysts were a bit more technically minded. If I were one, here are some questions I’d love to ask before I got booted out.

Questions. I Have Questions

1. The new Mac Pro started shipping before the end of the quarter. Are you pleased with the early sales that started on December 10?

It would have been nice to hear Tim Cook say something about the early response to this glorious new Mac, even if it were a very preliminary glimpse.

2. iPad sales were down significantly year over year. Was this due to a decline in unit sales? Or customers buying less expensive non-pro models? Some color would be helpful.

Apple’s latest, relatively expensive iPad Pros shipped in October, 2018. If revenue was down because customers were hesitant to buy an iPad Pro in mid-late 2019, it says something about the downside of waiting so long between new pro models. Or maybe something else is going on. One would think that Apple TV+ would have fueled iPad sales in the holiday quarter. Did it?

3. What’s the most popular device used for viewing Apple TV+? iPhone? Mac? iPad? Apple TV 4K? What was the ranking of each device?

Every new iPhone 11 purchase last year (and there was a boatload) came with a complimentary one year subscription to Apple TV+. Does that mean that Apple plans to tailor the viewing experience to iPhones ::gasp:: and neglect the Apple TV 4K?

4. Given the early critical acclaim of Apple TV+ content and Apple’s commitment to storytelling, can we expect Apple to now ramp up its funding for Apple TV+ content?

Or is Apple waiting, sitting on its hands, to see how many bundled subscribers convert into paid subscribers before new funding is approved?

Apple’s duo of Cook and Maestri would surely dance around these kinds of questions, but the questions are fun and intriguing, and the dance would be entertaining, maybe even informative.