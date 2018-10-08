Television Shouldn’t Be Your Child’s Babysitter

YouTube has a wide range of content, including children’s entertainment. Some of it is benign, some of it isn’t. But it shouldn’t be your child’s babysitter (via The Atlantic).

Raised By YouTube

A couple weeks ago I babysat my friend’s kids. They were watching YouTube kids’ videos, and in my opinion they were pure trash. It was only one channel but it was the dumbest sh*t I’ve ever seen. I won’t mention the name, but it involved adults making weird—sometimes creepy—scenarios using Minecraft and talking in a baby voice.

I know it’s common for adults to “not get” or look down on kid stuff. But I’ll go on the record and say that no-talent, low-effort Minecraft animations aren’t quality entertainment. Don’t get me wrong though, there is wonderful Minecraft content out there.

I think there’s this belief that children’s entertainment is easy. But it’s not. Talking in a baby voice with loud noises and flashing lights is the tabloid version of videos. Quality kid content should involve careful consideration of child psychology, because kids are impressionable and you want your kid to learn healthy things.

My opinions aside, The Atlantic‘s article is a must-read for parents. It goes into detail about a YouTube channel called ChuChu TV, a popular channel for kids. I’ve never seen their videos but it sounds like ChuChu is a decent channel:

ChuChu learns many lessons from parents, who provide the company with constant feedback. It heard from parents who questioned the diversity of its characters, who were all light-skinned; it now has two light-skinned and two dark-skinned main characters. It heard from parents who wondered about the toy guns in one video; it removed them.

