A reliable predictor of Apple goings on, Jon Prosser, has given us some important Apple product announcement dates to ponder.

Apple Product Announcement Dates

Here’s his tweet.

New, adjusted Apple dates! Apple Watch & iPad

– Via press release

– Week 37 w/c Sep 7 iPhone 12 event

– Week 42 w/c Oct 12 iPhone 12 devices

– Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12

– Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19 iPhone 12 Pro devices

– Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet) — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

As we know, the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed back the release date for the iPhone 12. Apple made the formal announcement during its recent Q3 earnings report.

Chief Financial Officer, Luca Maestri broke the news during Thursday’s earnings call. “As you know, last year we started selling new iPhones in late September,” Mr. Maestri said. “This year, we project supply to be available a few weeks later.”

We read that as mid October.

That does throw Apple’s release for a few other key products into a bit of turmoil. For example, if new iPads and Apple Watch 6 are ready on time (September), why wait until the iPhone 12 is ready? In that case, Jon Prosser’s leaked timeline makes perfect sense.

Regarding the distinction between the iPhone 12 (October) and iPhone 12 Pro (November), our team does not believe that only the Pro models will feature 5G. Rather the distinction for the Pro models will be, as with iPhone 11, the display tech, the display size and the cameras.

As for a more advanced iPhone, but without 5G (to hit a favorable price point), there is this intriguing report by our Charlotte Henry. “Cheaper 4G ‘iPhone 12’ Could Launch in February 2021.”

This makes a lot of sense to me because launching some iPhone 12s with and some without 5G in October/November would lead to massive customer confusion as well as being a PR nightmare.

Finally, amidst the pandemic, it’s practical to have a few more virtual events at the time of Apple’s choosing without the burden of too many in-person events—as with the “before times” when in-person events were time consuming to prepare for.

I don’t know where Mr. Prosser gets his info, but it all looks pretty darn realistic, sensible, and in-line with what we already think we know.