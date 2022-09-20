The State of The Mac Observer: Yesterday, Today and Into the Future

Quite a bit of change has happened here at The Mac Observer since the beginning of the year. We’ve undergone an ownership change, along with a dramatic shift in our staff numbers. Two of our regular podcasts went into hiatus, and I took the helm as managing editor. What didn’t change, however, was our commitment to bring you the best-quality news reporting, rumors, reviews and commentary about all things Apple. Let’s take a look, then, at where The Mac Observer stands today and where we are going.

Bringing the News, Rumors and Leaks to Your Eyes

One of the most exciting aspects of covering Apple products is trying to unravel the Cupertino-based company’s shroud of secrecy. That’s always been a huge focus for TMO, and is part of why I believe “Observer” has such a prominent place in our masthead.

We’re a much smaller operation than some of our colleagues, of course. We don’t have the numbers of writers, or all of the well-placed connections, to bring you these rumors first. At least not all of the time. We do, however, scour news sources and social media constantly, in search of these tidbits.

Perhaps because The Mac Observer has been such a compact operation for as long as I’ve been involved in the publication, I’ve adopted a slightly different approach to breaking news. My philosophy is that if we can break a rumor or news scoop first and maintain quality fact-checking and analysis, great.

However, I think quality should take precedence over being first out of the gate. This is why, during Apple’s last few events, our coverage has released shortly after the presentations ended. I’ve encouraged our writers to make sure we have the best information, not necessarily the first.

Always Looking to Improve

That being said, we’re always looking to up our game. We are continuing to seek out new talent to add to our writing team. I would love to have a diverse group of writers from all walks of life, all corners of the world. Apple, as an international tech giant, has influences in other parts of the world that I cannot even attempt to understand.

That’s part of why I love having Arnold Zafra on staff. His unique view on Apple products, living in a part of the world that is sometimes last to receive the latest hardware, definitely sheds light both on how well Apple is received globally and also on the expansion still desirable.

Nick deCourville also brings a great new spin to our coverage. His recent experience as a musician lends him a great ear, pardon the pun, to exploring the creative possibilities of Apple’s hardware and software. He’s got planned a series of tutorials on GarageBand, for example, that I think will help many folks get started with the free software.

Still, I’d love to see us do more. I’d love to add more writers to the site, and I welcome any folks who might have leaks to share. My inbox for that is always open at [email protected].

Exploring Multimedia Options Beyond the Mac Observer Home Page

Beyond that, we hope to expand our offerings beyond just written news coverage. With the amazing contribution of Ken Ray, we’ve relaunched The Mac Observer’s Daily Observations podcast. I’ll join Ken to discuss Apple news several days each week, as will current and past staff of the site.

As Apple and other tech giants resume in-person events, we hope to be able to offer on-site coverage of such presentations. We are already in the planning stages to provide in-person attention to the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show in January 2023. More such opportunities will, we hope, follow suit.

Our journey doesn’t end there, though. We’re constantly investigating new ideas for podcasts, videos to add to our YouTube channel and more. The owners and I, as well as our writing staff, are committed to seeing The Mac Observer grow in its offerings, reach and service to you, our dear readers and listeners.

It’s been an exciting several months here. It’s going to be an even more exciting time in the days and months ahead. I, and everyone else at The Mac Observer look forward to keeping this site your premier source for all the best and top news for all things Apple.