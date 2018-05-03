Tim Cook: Democracies Depend on Free and Diverse Press

Apple CEO Tim Cook used his Twitter pulpit to remind us that democracy depends on a “free and diverse press.” The message marked World Press Freedom Day, which is a trending hashtag on Twitter.

Democracies depend on a free and diverse press. We’re grateful to journalists everywhere for the work many risk their lives to do. #WorldPressFreedomDay https://t.co/VrEXyTCgZF — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 3, 2018

Mr. Cook is correct. Democracy relies utterly on a free and diverse press, and I’ll add independent to the mix. This particular #WorldPressFreedomDay comes at a time when the free press is under threat around the world, and I applaud Mr. Cook using his platform to bring a little attention to the subject.