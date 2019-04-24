Developers, it’s Time to Delete the Facebook SDK

Developers, it’s time to consider deleting the Facebook SDK and not using its tools anymore. With all of the criminal things the company is doing, do I even need to explain why?

#DeleteFBSDK

I’m starting a movement. Every movement needs a hashtag, so ours will be #DeleteFBSDK. I’ve been seeing more people becoming aware of their privacy, and seeing how valuable it is. It’s one of those things that you only see the value of once it’s already gone.

Yesterday my colleague Kelly Guimont shared a tweet with me, showing a developer who removed the Facebook SDK from his app. I hope more developers do this.

I write about privacy a lot and I share privacy tools and apps. When I look for apps to try out, the first thing I do is look at its privacy policy, if it even has one. If I don’t agree with it, I won’t use the app. And I’ve seen other people do the same.

It always starts with people. The U.S. government may or may not create privacy regulations. Regulations won’t just affect tech giants, they will affect indie developers too. But we don’t have to wait around for the government to do something.

All of use can take action, like using products and services that align with good values. For some people, that means using Apple products. For others it means using an operating system like LineageOS, with Linux on the desktop.

Make privacy a selling point for your apps. Use as little user data as possible, and consider keeping it on the device. If it has to leave the phone, use end-to-end encryption to protect it. I’m tired of writing about data breaches every week, and complaining about Facebook on our podcasts.

