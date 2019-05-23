WWDC 2019 Nears, so Here’s my iOS 13 Wish List

WWDC 2019 is 11 days away. The big keynote takes place on June 3. As is traditional every year, people are sharing their hopes and wish lists for iOS and macOS. Here is my iOS 13 wish list.

App-Based

Apple Notes. I really want tags in Apple Notes. My notes are already named according to my organization system, but I’ve also embraced Finder/iCloud tags. I’ve tried Bear but I don’t like it. I still prefer Apple Notes’ folder-based system; I just want tags in addition to that. Bear doesn’t have folders.

iCloud Drive.For Files, support for external drives would be nice. I’d also like to share entire folders, instead of just individual files. And speaking of folders, let me lock folders like I can lock individual Apple Notes. Nested tags would be nice, too. Let me create a tag, then add sub-tags to that.

Photos. Locking photo albums would be nice too. You can “hide” photos, but that only stops them from showing up in camera roll. You can easily find them in a hidden section in the album view. I’m not trying to hide porn or nudes, I just don’t want people rifling through my photos if I hand them my phone.

System-Based

iCloud. Adding end-to-end encryption for iCloud backups and iCloud Drive would be nice. There’s of course the danger that people would turn it on, forget their password, and lose access to their stuff because Apple couldn’t help them reset the password. But having it optional, with a clear warning that “You better know what you’re doing” would be great.

iCloud Keychain. Although I use 1Password, I also use and enjoy iCloud Keychain. I’d love for iCloud Keychain to be able to generate and manage one-time passcodes. We get the handy option to have SMS-based codes appear above the keyboard when we’re typing it in, but SMS two-step authentication isn’t secure.

DNS over cellular. I like to be able to choose my own DNS servers, like Cloudflare, OpenDNS, or others. You can change the DNS servers for Wi-Fi, but they don’t work on a cellular connection unless you’re using a VPN that gives you DNS control.

Shortcuts. I’ve gushed about shortcuts on our Daily Observations podcast. It’s a fantastic tool. But the shortcuts gallery died once Apple acquired Workflow. There are websites like RoutineHub where people can upload shortcuts and provide updates to them. But having it built into the app is important. Let me share a shortcut to the gallery, then also update the shortcut if there are changes.

Apple Music. For my last, short entry, give me better recommendations in the For You section. I dislike all of the dubstep EDM that gets suggested to me, yet it still keeps getting suggested to me. I want more control, like a toggle next to each genre I’m interested/not interested in.

That’s it. Thanks for coming to my TED Talk.

