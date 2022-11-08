Calm in the Wake of Apple’s Sunday Warning

Owning up to when I’m wrong, Foxconn underreports COVID-19 numbers, and the father of the iPod joins Arm. All that and more, from today’s vantage point on the Observation Deck.

Investors Shrug-Off Apple’s iPhone Warning

Let me start by saying, I’m happy to have been wrong about how ugly things were going to be for Apple on Monday. In the wake of Apple’s warning about production of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max and an inability to meet demand, I’d have expected a really bad day for Apple shares. While they did start the day down about one-and-a-half percentage points, they actually ended the day up about half a percentage point. So, basically flat.

It was not Apple news that drove (or stopped) Apple shares on Monday, but other things happening in the U.S. this week — at least that’s the indication from CNBC. That site has investors looking ahead to today’s midterm elections as well as the Consumer Price Index report, due out later this week.

Analysts Analyze Apple Warning

It’s probably not totally accurate to says that Apple-specific news had nothing to do with Apple shares on Monday. The company did stress in its Sunday evening press release that while it now expects lower shipments than previously anticipated, demand remains strong. That gave Apple watching analysts a few points to analyze. Apple 3.0 rounded up a number of reaction notes:

Raymond James analyst Melissa Fairbanks says things don’t look that bad to her crew. Her checks Monday morning showed lead times that had only stretched by “about a week” compared to last Friday. “…assuming production returns to normal this later month,” her team thinks the “overall impact to results to be minimal for the December quarter,” especially given how cautious a lot of estimates are. Weirdly, Fairbanks has an “Outperform” rating on Apple shares, though no stated price target.

Wedbush analyst Danile Ives seems less optimistic about production getting going again quickly, though he leans into Apple’s “strong demand” story. Regarding Apple’s warning he writes:

With demand remaining firm into holiday season, we would estimate this negatively impacting roughly 3% of iPhone sales this quarter based on impacted China production/supply issues. If Zhengzhou remains at lower capacity the next few weeks, this would cause clear iPhone Pro shortages into the all-important Christmas time period especially in the US.

While acknowledging the “very frustrating situation for Apple (and its investors),” he stresses “its a supply issue and related to China’s zero Covid policy […] but not demand driven.” He’s got an “Outperform” rating on Apple shares and a price target of $200.

Wishing They Had More Specifics

Evercore analyst Amit Daryanani wishes he had more numbers. Assuming the Zhengzhou facility is running at 50% for seven-days, he thinks Apple’s looking at “$3B in lost iPhone production or 4% of [his firm’s] forecasted iPhone revenue for the Dec-qtr.” Even if the waits stretch though, it probably won’t “cause anyone to leave the Apple ecosystem…” He and his see “demand as deferred rather than lost.” He’s got an “Outperform” rating on Apple shares and a price target of $190.

We’ll do one more — this one from Barclays analyst Tim Long. While would-be iPhone buyers may not switch to Android, a number of iPhone sales may actually go away, in his estimation. His firm has cut “6M Pro units for Dec-Q…” They’ve moved “3M to March-Q, assuming some lost shipments will not recover.” Also — he thinks his six-million missed this quarter could be light. “Local contacts believe that the shortfall will be 10M units,” according to Long. He’s got an “Equal Weight” rating on Apple shares and a price target of $144.

Accusations of Underreporting

For the folks leaning positive, a lot seems to hinge on things getting back to normal soon. I’m not saying they can’t, but I wonder how reasonable that expectation is. Apple didn’t say it was going to happen. The most the company’s short statement said about a timeline was:

We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker.

Meanwhile, a piece from AppleInsider says it seems to some that Foxconn was downplaying the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak at the “iPhone City” plant in Zhengzhou. Highlighting a report from The Wall Street Journal, the piece has interviews with some Foxconn workers and relatives of Foxconn workers saying the lockdown started earlier than outsiders knew. Additionally, there are accusations that Foxconn downplayed the severity of the illness, with the company allegedly likening it to a cold. All of this seems to have bred an air of distrust. “As employees returned to work after a quarantine,” says AppleInsider:

… some people didn’t believe they had all tested negative. Instead, an unsubstantiated rumor claimed it was part of a plan to mix COVID patients with healthy people to promote herd immunity.

The last official word had the Zhengzhou factory lockdown lasting one week. Assuming that stands, it should end tomorrow — Wednesday, Nov. 9.

MacRumors Says iOS 16.1.1 Turning Up in Web Analytics

A small iOS update appears imminent — at least it does to MacRumors. That site says it’s seen “signs of devices running iOS 16.1.1” in its site analytics over the past week. The way the site sees it, iOS 16.1 has a lot that needs fixing,“including reports of battery drain, slow Spotlight search, and laggy animations on iPhone 14 Pro models when swiping out of apps.” The site seems most focused though on “a widespread and persistent Wi-Fi bug that has impacted users.”

The site also lists possible new features, though that seems unlikely for a dot-number-dot-number update. Then again, a piece from AppleInsider on the 16.1.1 sightings points out that the company’s recently announced SOS via Satellite feature is supposed to go live this month. AppleInsider figures the dot-one-dot-one update should activate SOS via Satellite, since no other significant updates are likely in November.

Still seems weird for that to hit in such a small update. It could wait until iOS 16.2, though that would see that release hitting earlier than expected. Developers and public testers are putting 16.2 through its paces now. MacRumors says it’s expected to land sometime in December.

‘Father of iPod’ Tony Fadell Joins Arm Board of Directors

A guy who helped make technology history is working to shape the future. 9to5Mac ran a piece last week saying “father of the iPod” Tony Fadell has joined the board of semiconductor company Arm. According to the report, Fadell is there to “help the company improve the design of its processors…” This as Arm reaches beyond the devices it currently drives.

It’s kind of a funny piece, really. The report says Arm is looking to move beyond the smartphone space. Of course, Apple users have been toting ARM architecture since the iPod, then iPhone, then iPad… In fact, 9to5Mac says the “ARM architecture has proven to be so efficient that it is now used for computer chips such as Apple’s M1 and M2.”

Fadell seems to see his strength with Arm as being sort of big picture. The piece had Fadell saying that he anticipates bringing “a more system level mentality” to Arm, given his focus on “the end consumer.”

Apple Uses (RED) Metropolitan Watch Face to Raise World AIDS Day Awareness

And finally today, World AIDS Day is a little over three-weeks away, but Apple is already raising awareness. 9to5Mac says the Cupertino-company is promoting a (RED) edition of the “Metropolitan” face for Apple Watch. I’m not just talking about the color red, of course. The piece explains that (RED) is an “organization that raises awareness and funds to fight AIDS.” Honestly, the whole thing’s kind of odd. Like, they’re generating buzz ahead of raising awareness. “While the company has yet to add the new watch face to its website,” 9to5Mac says:

… there’s already an App Clip available that lets you download it to your Apple Watch using the iPhone’s camera. It’s worth noting that the Metropolitan watch face is already part of the watchOS 9 update and Apple is simply letting users add a pre-custom red version of it.

Frustratingly, the piece does not say where the App Clip can be accessed. I could not find it on Apple’s Product (RED) site. Then again, as the piece points out, the Metropolitan face is already in watchOS 9 and you can customize the colors to make it as red as you want. Plus — your awareness has been raised, so… mission accomplished, I guess. World AIDS Day is Thursday, Dec. 1.

Today on The Mac Observer’s Daily Observations Podcast

TMO managing editor Jeff Butts and I talk about how wrong I was re: Apple stock on Monday — and how much we still don’t know. Plus — Jeff’s been … bothered, let’s say, by the recent Twitter situation. That’s all today on The Daily Observations Podcast from The Mac Observer.