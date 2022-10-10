They’re Now Called Laptops!

That’s right, folks, Apple’s ditching the “notebook” moniker in favor of something more … modern-ish. Evercore saying it’s not worried about the so-called slowdown in iPhone sales, and we revisit the idea of roller coasters triggering Crash Detection. We’re watching all of that, and more, right here on the Observation Deck.

Evercore: Worry Over iPhone Slowdown Overblown

It seems one could say that wait time for the iPhone 14 Pro is as strong as usual. A piece from AppleInsider had JP Morgan’s Apple Product Availability Tracker observing “a moderation of lead times across the board.” Sounds worrisome until you get to the next sentence, “The slight change in timelines [is] still on par with the timelines of previous generations monitored by the tracker.” Like other firms and trackers, JP Morgan is seeing waits on the consumer end of the 14 line coming in around a week or less. Meanwhile, the Pro phones are still at about a month.

So which phrasing do you prefer: The “usual slowdown,” as the AppleInsider piece on JP Morgan indicates, or something more akin to “continued strength?” Evercore analyst Amit Daryanani seems to be going for the latter. Apple 3.0 ran part of a note he wrote. “Demand has remained strong,” according to the analyst, “and is in stark contrast to recent concerns around a slowdown.”

What, Me Worry?

In terms of numbers sold, he and his still see this year’s iPhones coming in flat to slightly up compared to last year’s. Still, he says the real story remains the higher average selling price (ASP) for iPhone this time around. Key to this is what people are waiting for. Last year, it was hard to suss whether waits for iPhones were due to supply, demand, or a combination of the two. With kinks in the supply chain likely smoothed out (low-end processors not included), this year’s waits seem to be entirely demand driven, which — if true — is good news. Quoting Daryanani’s note:

Given the delivery data we see and assuming supply is better today vs. last year – we think iPhones are poised to see a higher ASP uplift given the mix shift towards the Pro models and that total demand is stronger than expected…

The analyst also points out “that overall demand in countries like China & India is not only strong but skewing towards the high-end models. Mr. Daryanani has an “Outperform” rating on Apple shares. His price target on the shares is $190.

Samsung Projects Operating Profit Down 32% for September-Quarter

With near constant talk of recession and warnings from other electronics companies, worry around Apple is just going to happen. A Friday piece from Wall Street Journal (via Apple News+) may fuel that. “Samsung Expects Earnings to Slump as Consumer Spending Slips,” read the headline. The piece had the company projecting a 32% drop in third-quarter operating profit versus the same quarter a year ago.

Lest you cry too much, it’s expecting the equivalent of ~US$7.7 billion. Still, analysts were looking for something closer to ~US$8.4 billion. According to the Journal, “the company’s mainstay memory-chip and smartphone businesses” are feeling “the effects of curbed consumer spending on tech products in the midst of high inflation and other economic pressures.”

Apple Marketing Decides ‘Notebooks’ Are Now ‘Laptops’

When you think of portable computers, do you think “notebook” or “laptop?” Personally, I’ve been saying “laptop” for years. Or really — more commonly — “computer.” I didn’t realize that Apple has been saying “notebook” pretty consistently.

Now they’re going “laptop.”

A piece from 9to5Mac says it’s been all “Mac notebooks” or “notebooks” from Apple all the time. “But now,” the piece says:

…everything user-facing appears to be slowly converting to using a “laptop” nomenclature. Updates to the Apple Online Store product pages, articles in the Apple Support knowledge base, and even the Mac operating system is beginning to reflect this branding update …

9to5Mac is all for the change, saying that “Calling your computer a ‘notebook’ feels decidedly old-fashioned these days.” Interesting as that change is, there’s another branding change that I find even more fascinating: Your “MacBook whatever” is just going to be your “laptop” when it gets to Ventura. Outside of the notebook/laptop change-up, 9to5Mac says:

…the default device name for a new Mac installation is also changing to suit the laptop preference. With macOS Ventura, a newly set up MacBook Air or MacBook Pro will be called ‘[name]’s Laptop’ by default. (It used to be set to “[name]’s MacBook Air” or “[name]’s MacBook Pro”.)

Of course, I assume 9to5Mac is basing that on what’s happening in the Ventura betas. Assuming that is the way once the release goes public, it’s sort of surprising to hear Apple’s dropping the model from the mention.

Anders Holm Joins Apple TV+ Godzilla Series

Word of another cast member for the Apple TV+/Legendary Monsterverse. Deadline says Anders Holm “has signed on for a major recurring role” in the series that will follow stories in the Godzilla and the Titans cinematic universe. Describing the series, Deadline says:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled Monsterverse series will explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

If none of that means anything to you, I’m sorry because the new Godzilla and Kong movies just wail!

While Workaholics seems to be the role with which Holm is most readily associated, that’s not a role I know. If you watched The Mindy Project though — remember the cool priest who became a DJ that Mindy was dating in season one? That’s the guy.

Still no word on when the series will hit the stream. For me — it cannot happen soon enough.

Reports Have Amusement Park Rides Triggering the Occasional Crash Detection

A couple of weeks back on the Daily Observations podcast, The Mac Observer’s Nick deCourville and I discussed a completely non-scientific test he’d run with his brand new Apple Watch SE. He wondered whether the new watch’s Crash Detection feature could be set off by a ride on a roller coaster. So he went to a theme park and tried it out.

No, it cannot. Except, apparently, for when it can. Nick’s day at the park ended with no Crash Detection notifications. Maybe his coasters were a little weak. Maybe he tested it wrong. Maybe he tested it right. Whatever the case, a piece from 9to5Mac says Crash Detection notifications from amusement parks are happening. The site cites reports from the Wall Street Journal and Coaster101. According to the report:

…in the last several weeks, Kings Island [an amusement park outside Cincinnati, Ohio] and Dollywood [an amusement park in the hills of east Tennessee] have noticed a trend stemming from customers with an iPhone 14 or a new Apple Watch.

9to5Mac says Crash Detection on Apple devices has called authorities from Kings Island at least six times. While there’ve been no numbers on Dollywood incidents, it’s enough of a concern that the park has put up signs asking people to not bring devices with Crash Detection onto certain rides, or power them down for the ride’s duration.

Apple’s Non-Answer Answer to Crash Detection on Roller Coasters

Apple’s aware of the issue and doesn’t really seem to have an answer. The company told WSJ’s Joanna Stern that the feature is “‘extremely accurate in detecting severe crashes’ and that the company optimized it for getting users help while minimizing false positives.” Asked about roller coasters specifically, Apple said the tech “provides peace of mind, and Apple will continue to improve it over time.”

While Apple works away on whatever fix it finds, 9to5Mac has a pretty simple suggestion. The site suggests putting the device in Airplane Mode when hopping on and off of bumpy rides.

MacRumors: iPhone 5c Hitting Obsolete Status Next Month

And finally today, next month will mark the end of the beginning of an era. A piece from MacRumors says Apple is putting iPhone 5c on the “obsolete” list at the start of November. “Obsolete” means support is dunzo. No service or repair is available through Apple or Apple Authorized Service Providers once a product lands on that list.

As for “the end of the beginning of an era,” iPhone 5c was the first of the iPhone line that brought colors besides black, white, and brushed aluminum to the line. It was also the first time Apple made a play for “consumer pricing” for the device. Released in the fall of 2013, MacRumors says the phone was “iconic.” The site points out that it “was the first to be offered in a series of bright and vibrant colors, including blue, green, pink, yellow, and white…” MacRumors goes on to say: