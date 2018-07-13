An Amazing Review of 2018 MacBook Pro by a NASA Engineer

Page 2 – News Debris For The Week of July 9th

More on MacBook Pro

If Craig Hunter’s review leaves you hungry for more, there’s another terrific review at Macworld by Jason Cross. His review is CPU focused, but he also has an important section on the T2 security chip, inherited from he iMac Pro.

With these two reviews, you’ll know most everything there is to know about the exciting, new MacBook Pro.

More Debris

• Guido van Rossum is the benevolent father of the Python programming language. Now, he’s stepping away from day-to day involvement, according to ZDNet. Python is terrific language that has been superseding Perl, and every serious programmer, developer or IT admin should know it.

Van Rossum isn’t leaving Python entirely. He said, ‘I’ll still be there for a while as an ordinary core dev, and I’ll still be available to mentor people …’

Thank you, Guido van Rossum, for all that you’ve done.

• James Bond hasn’t been able to eliminate the last of SPECTRE. New discoveries have recently been made about its ability to attack CPUs in their use of “pipelining, out-of-order execution, branch prediction, and speculative execution.” See: “The return of Spectre.”

• Google is trying to help in the latest version of Chrome, v67. See: “Chrome now uses more RAM because of Spectre security fixes.” I haven’t yet seen any information about how Apple is handling these newest findings in Safari. However, in the past, Apple has released security updates to deal with the initial issues related to Meltdown and Spectre. It’s a safe bet Apple continues its work in this area.

By the way, as a reminder, you can find the history of what Apple has fixed in the knowledge base article HT201222.

• Apple has been moving to what’s called a “net cash neutral” financial model. Here’s a good explanation of how that works and what it means to investors. “Apple: Street Underestimating Timing & Impact Of Net Cash Neutral.”

• Finally, if you’ve been trying to decide which of the digital magazine subscription services to use, here’s a short and sweet overview from Appleinsider. “Comparing the five major digital magazine subscription services.”

