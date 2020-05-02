Apple is Doomed. No It Isn’t. Services Are Hot Stuff

Without further ado, let’s jump right into the week’s Apple news debris.

The Week’s Apple News Debris

• With the COVID-19 virus taking its toll—and around for awhile—surely Apple is finally, assuredly doomed. Who will be able to afford its products? That’s the subject explored by Ben Lovejoy at m9to5Mac. “The ‘Apple is doomed’ messages are booming, but are entirely wrong.”

After discussing the issues and possible, challenging scenarios, author Lovejoy concludes:

So no, Apple isn’t doomed. Its business may contract in certain areas. The challenges of re-opening retail stores may limit sales opportunities for a time. It may well sell fewer flagship iPhones this year and next. But the company now has a broad range of products at a wide range of price-points. It has new product categories coming down the line. It has huge cash reserves to see it through any choppy waters.

In just two months, Apple has shown great business savvy, creativity and nimbleness. This thoughtful read helps us focus on what Apple is doing to adapt, innovate, and serve us.

• In that vein, I should note that Apple’s services have come along at just the right time. Jason Snell takes us through the numbers with a series of beautiful graphs. “Apple Q2 2020 results: $58B revenue, but no guidance.” Check out the 9th graphic for services.

• Here’s more good speculation on the Apple Watch 6 major features. Eventually the Apple Watch will have blood sugar monitoring. Combined with pulse measurement, ECG, SPO2 and sleep monitoring, it will truly be the killer wearable.

• Last week, I discussed HBO Max. Now, we’ve learned that “HBO Max Will Be Free for Hulu’s Current HBO Customers.”

• Peacock isn’t yet on Apple TV, despite this lurid headline. “How To Download and Sign Up For Peacock on Apple TV.” But it will be, so read up on this semi-click-bait, semi-useful article and hold your nose.

• Cybersecurity is a hot topic in education. Those skilled in it are just about guaranteed a job. So get your kids, being schooled at home, onboard. “This new cybersecurity school will teach kids to crack codes from home“. The subtitle tells it better. “Online initiative looks to inspire a new generation of cybersecurity talent to bring out their ‘digital Sherlock Holmes’ while schools remain closed.”

• Finally, this review of the Apple Magic Keyboard “changes the iPad all over again.” Ian Fuchs writes:

Now, with the Magic Keyboard, Apple offers a new option for the iPad Pro. The new case lets you effortlessly jump between keyboard and tablet mode whenever you want. Or you can forget about the touchscreen entirely, turning the iPad into more of a laptop than ever before.

A little birdie told me that this evolution is not a planned effort destined to deprecate the Mac. Rather, it’s simply a response to what iPad oners have pleaded for. Finally.

