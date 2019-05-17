Apple’s Unusual Planning to Make Apple TV+ a Success

This week, there was no one article that I wanted to explore at some length, but there were many tech tidbits that will interest you. So let’s get to it.

The Week’s News Debris

• I like the work of Daniel Eran Dilger at AppleInsider. He digs into Apple issues with great expertise and perspective. In this case, it’s an essay on Apple’s business thinking behind its newest version of the TV app. “Why Apple’s first port of the new TV app isn’t to Android, but to Samsung’s anti-Android.” Apple is gearing up for Apple TV+ and wants the TV app to be in all the right places.

By the way, I wrote up an introduction to the newest version of the TV app this week. The focus is subscription management.

• Do you always upgrade your iPhone when a new version of iOS is released? Some people neglect that essential security practice. Jonny Evans at Apple Must has a good reminder why we should do that. “4+ good reasons to update to iOS 12.3.”

• Which computer language skills are most needed by employers? If your guessed #1 is Java, you’d be right. Here’s a report on the rest. “Top 10 programming languages employers want the most.”.

The most popular programming languages among developers are not always the ones that will get them hired, according to Indeed data.

I’m looking at you, Swift.

• Tired of robocalls on your iPhone? “FCC could require carriers to block robocalls. Here’s why they didn’t before.”

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has proposed new legislation that would make it legal for carriers to block robocalls by default. In fact, the legislation may even require carriers to block robocalls.

The FCC gets more complaints about robocalls than anything else.

Unwanted calls are far and away the biggest consumer complaint to the FCC with over 200,000 complaints each year—around 60 percent of all the complaints we receive.

Maybe that’s why the consumer may actually, finally come first. By the way, here’s how to file a complaint.

Do you get the feeling with our voice assistants that they struggle to put into context what we’re asking about? That may be about to change. See: “Hey, Google, Alexa and Siri: You finally get what we’re saying.”

Jason Snell at Six Colors ponders: “Are we headed for a Mac automation schism?”

AppleEvents, AppleScript, and Automator already feel like legacy technologies that are maintained minimally to keep up compatibility, but they don’t feel like the future…. So what happens when iOS apps comes to the Mac this fall? It seems impossible that Apple will allow them to be controlled by AppleScript and Automator. On iOS, they can be controlled by Shortcuts. Does that app make the move to macOS? According to 9to5Mac’s Guilherme Rambo, it might, and Siri Shortcuts will.

• Are you still clinging to Aperture? If so, start your migration plans now. MacRumors reports: “Apple Says Aperture Won’t Run in Future macOS Versions After Mojave.”

ICYMI, from 2018, here’s a great analysis by Stephen Hackett at MacStories. “The History of Aperture.” (Its rise and fall.)

• Sometimes, it seems that some of the most negative articles about Apple come from the staff at ZDNet. And this one, at first blush, appears to be one of those by bringing an overdose of PC perpective to the Mac.

While the Mac is definitely not a PC, some of the perspectives here are worth pondering as a potential announcement of the Mac Pro at WWDC looms.

If Apple avoids all these traps, and I think it will, we’ll be very, very pleased. For now, ponder: “Six ways the new Mac Pro could go terribly, terribly wrong.”

• Finally, Dan Moren at Macworld takes a look at some essential iOS keyboard fixes. “Three keyboard changes Apple should make—to iOS.”

Yes, autocorrect, he’s looking at you.

