Apple Stumbles With its Obtrusive Apple TV+ Ads

This week, there were two interesting and important articles that I want to explore.

First, at Tidbits, Josh Centers asks: “Why Is the Apple TV Constantly Advertising at Us?” He writes:

The Apple TV app on the Apple TV is currently the bane of my existence. In theory, it should be a tidy way to manage everything you watch, bringing together content from Apple, Disney+, HBO, Hulu, and other streaming services (but still not Netflix, for some reason), plus live news and even sports. It sort of does that, but over time, Apple has started using the app to push the company’s own paid content, especially its Apple TV+ service. Open the Apple TV app and it inundates you with ads for Apple TV+ and its shows.

This reminds me of the infamous pre-installed crapware affair PC buyers experienced for years. Often, there was no way to remove this software, installed by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) — who received some compensation. Some of this crapware was outright dangerous.

Mac customers were always exempt from pre-installed crapware on the basis that Macs were/are class machines, not embroiled in a PC race to the bottom and razor thin profit margins. We gladly paid a little more for the best customer experience.

So how does this apply to the Apple TV? Evidently, Apple no longer feels bound by the purchase contract that upholds Apple standards of respect for the consumer. Author Centers explains.

After all, an Apple TV costs between $149 and $199. At that price—much higher than most of the competition—is it too much to ask that we not be inundated with advertising? Anyone who spends that much on an Apple TV will probably be interested in Apple TV+ without an overbearing sales pitch, and turning such an expensive device into a billboard makes it feel cheap, like a Fire TV. Apple has always prided itself on its good taste, and turning the Apple TV’s front end into an ad platform is anything but.

One is almost tempted to reach the conclusion that Apple’s long held standards of conduct were not really based on solid human values but rather expediency. Crapware on Macs wasn’t necessary. A desperate plea for Apple TV+ acceptance is. Hence, author Centers’ observation of cheapness.

If Apple TV+ content is supposed to be of such high quality, potentially award winning, it should be promoted accordingly. Or else we must draw the conclusion: it’s all the same game played the same old way, and Apple is just another serial abuser of unwelcome intrusions.

Like everyone else.

Second up is an older article that’s chock full of great information about Intel’s CPU roadmap, including disasters (Canon Lake) and successes (Coffee Lake).

Apple’s notebook and desktop computers have been stuck on Coffee Lake (or Coffee Lake Refresh) for quite some time now. Reading through this fabulous article makes me think that Apple must have been fairly frustrated over the years with Intel, especially in the difficult march towards a 10 nm production process. Here’s the article from May, 2019.

This article is the best I’ve ever read when it comes to making sense of Intel’s CPU work over the recent years. The Land o’ Lakes. Even so, I’ve had to read it several times; the author makes no attempt to baby the reader.

Some believe that Apple has had its fill with Intel and will take the Mac to its own ARM CPUs perhaps as early as WWDC 2020.

Meanwhile, if you’ve been wondering about Ice Lake, Comet Lake, and Tiger Lake, this article is a great place to start.

