Apple and Others Will Build AIs That Will be Hard to Challenge

Saying “Yes” to the Creative & Technical Pros
Marco Arment ponders how Apple’s new Mac Pro is going to require a new design philosophy. “The new Mac Pro: The audacity to say ‘Yes’ in a design culture of ‘No’.” His thesis is that Apple has engaged, unjustifiably, in a Mac Pro design philosophy of minimalism.
Saying “no” is the easiest path to what’s considered good design today: if something cannot be easily accommodated, or most people won’t complain too badly in its absence, just omit it.
Unfortunately, that philosophy has been a dramatic failure for Apple when it comes to creative and technical professionals. Author Marco argues that:
There is no single design, no single set of trade-offs, that addresses a large set of pro users: they all want different things, and the only way to serve that with one product line is to have it be extremely versatile and offer a wide variety of configuration options. You can’t do that with a minimalist industrial-design indulgence like the 2013 Mac Pro.
Even Steve Jobs, who was the quintessential minimalist, recognized that his obsession couldn’t be carried over to the “Pro” side of the Mac lineup. The cheese grater Mac Pro was designed under his watch. But then Apple lost its way in 2013 with the minimalist philosophy of “no.” Marco’s call for Apple to say “yes” to versatility is spot on. Here is his eloquent call to Apple.
I hope the Apple of 2017 (and beyond) has learned this, and is confident enough in its own abilities and innovation to stare down a minimalist design culture of “no” and ship a maximum viable product at the top of its lineup that says “yes” to everything we can throw at it.
What he said.
More Debris….
Star Trek’s Mr. Spock once said, as I recall, “Small civilizations have small ambitions. Large civilizations have large ambitions.” That saying came back to me when I read: “As US prepares to gut net neutrality rules, Canada strengthens them.” I have no more words.
Sometimes, when one is trying to achieve a laudable goal, it’s necessary to put a bunch of pieces in place first. Then connect them. Usually, that’s pretty hard. But if you can take advantage of an existing situation and exploit it to your advantage, that’s a great way to go. Most everyone is happy because the pre-existing pieces were already working well.
This is exactly what Google is doing with a new version of its Chrome browser with an ad blocker. Don’t stop there because the story goes deeper. To find out out the good thing that’s happening, see this Business Insider explanation of what Google is up to by leveraging the Coalition for Better Ads. Smart, I think.
I’ve written a lot about 4K/UHD TV and HDR standards like HDR10, Dolby Vision and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG). Now, Samsung and Amazon have joined forces to roll out another, called HDR10+. “Samsung and Amazon introduce yet another HDR standard, HDR10+” It’s something to be aware of as you struggle to earn your honorary Ph.D. in modern 4K/UHD TV technology.
You buy a new product, say, headphones. You’re looking forward to some great music from your iTunes library or Apple Music. Then you notice a helpful note in the packaging recommending the download of a companion app that ties your headphone serial number to your contact info in order to “get the most out of your headphones.”
Little did you realize there’s a hidden agenda in that invitation. Kyle Zak in Chicago did. Reuters reports on a lawsuit brought by him. It charges: “Bose Corp spies on its wireless headphone customers by using an app that tracks the music, podcasts and other audio they listen to, and violates their privacy rights by selling the information without permission.”
What surprises me here is that companies can easily predict the bad outcome from the discovery of their bad actions. But they keep doing things like this anyway, perhaps believing that they’ll never get caught. But they always do.
Finally, freedoms in a democracy are not automatically preserved. They can’t defend themselves, and they’re under constant assault. Rather, freedoms require constant defending. It requires activism, participation and the courts to keep those freedoms. Tim Cook recently reminded us of that when he accepted the Free Expression award from the Newseum recently. Jonny Evans has more: “Apple’s Tim Cook: ‘Freedoms require protection’.”
Freedom is not the default mode for humans.
______________________
“Coalition for Better Ads”
What are better ads? From my point of view they are ones that don’t popup over the page, auto play video, or are otherwise very annoying. It is the advertisers fault that users install adblockers.
And there is the issue in a nutshell. WHO’S values and stories are going to get imprinted on the next generation of AIs? American ones? Libertarian ones? Marxist ones? British ones? Maybe ones from Putin’s Russia or mainland China? Maybe there will be two, one we use and one that gets activated when the Mother Country wants the robots to stop taking care of us and start to TAKE CARE of us.
Some people are still going overboard with theAI paranoia. First it was “If robots start thinking they’ll want to kill us” which never made any sense. Then it was “AI will be so advanced we humans will be little more than pets to them” which is also ridiculous. Now it’s “If I can’t understand every decision an AI makes then I will view it as a threat” which is pretty much the same as “Anyone who doesn’t speak my language is evil!” The only real threat we have from AI is what people (flesh and blood humans) do with them. If a burglar uses an AI to rob a place should we treat all AI’s as possible thieves? (watch the movie “Robot and Frank”)
Here are some thoughts to consider:
If a group of AI robots that are designed to make things rebel, they won’t turn violent (it’s not in their programming) but rather commit random acts of construction.
John:
You’ve provided a content rich selection in this week’s PD, so time permitting, I may come back with another or so observations. For now, let’s address your main topic.
The issues around AI and their decision-making algorithms cannot be divorced from the broader context of accountability and safeguards (or perhaps in the case of artificial intelligence, failsafes).
We do not need to know how a human mind makes a decision, let alone summons the will to act on it or the determination to see it through, to permit that mind to make such decisions unobstructed. We, as society, permit the expression of free will because it is checked, at least in civilised society, by two safeguards; accountability and the rule of law.
Human volition can only be expressed without harm because humans are held accountable for their decisions and the rule of law sets boundaries around the domain of those decisions and imposes penalties when those bounds are overstepped, more so when they directly or indirectly harm other humans. Volition, as expressed by decision making, is never held harmless; nor does it operate outside of accountability, reward or punishment.
It would, then, be the height of irresponsibility to unleash AI on the unsuspected, whose decision-making is not simply opaque, but is held harmless, lacking in either accountability or the rule of law. This almost defines immorality. If nothing else, then at least those who design such AI need to be held to account, and be appropriately rewarded or punished for the effects of such AI decisions on human well-being. Nor can any AI, however benign, be unleashed without override or a kill switch. Full stop.
In summary, it is not AI that we should fear, but as ever, our own unwisdom and malevolence. This is encompassed in Laurie Penny’s piece on ‘Robots are racist and sexist…’.
This also underscores why it is vital to elect educated and functionally literate representatives in democratic societies, and remove those who are ignorant, unwilling to learn, or either inert or hostile to fact, evidence or truth. Such individuals are nascent or active agents of incompetence and harm, not unlike an unqualified physician, and must have their licence to lead revoked at the ballot box. Rather, one requires legislators who are curious, current on major trends affecting society, and who can anticipate emerging threats and the new legislation required to contain them. AI designers will be thus restrained from experimenting, without consent, on the unsuspecting public, or being otherwise unaccountable, irrespective of AI decision-making algorithm, accountability and constraint. Will Knight, in his AI piece, addresses the issue of accountability and pointedly observes that Nvidia’s self-driving car remains experimental precisely because its algorithm-driven decision making remains opaque.
Will Knight’s piece also talks about AI that makes fairly accurate diagnoses and predictions, like Mount Sinai’s Deep Patient. Apart from AI, we have therapeutics in medicine whose precise mechanism of action and efficacy are not fully understood, yet we use them. Even here, this does not happen outside of close patient monitoring and broader patient surveillance that provides the analytical power to identify uncommon but harmful effects. The same must be applied to AI that appears to anticipate patient problems and needs, but whose methods of ascertainment are not understood. Surveillance and individual patient monitoring and intervention provide the essential checks and balances that decrease the level of risk from what is not only not understood, but is by definition unpredictable. Not doing so would make Mount Sinai not only irresponsible, but potentially criminally negligent for failing to apply the standard of care. Again, safeguards exist for dealing with uncertainty, they just need to be applied to novel solutions, like Deep Patient.
There is hope yet for humanity.
wab95: Nice comment.
Unfortunately with a populace increasingly not, more and more leaders get elected that are not, or are demagogs that promise to do the impossible. Unfortunately a less knowledgeable electorate elects people who got to their positions of power by virtue of their ability to sway the less knowledgeable and so are unwilling to do anything to do anything to fix it. I find optimism a bit hard to come by.
“What surprises me here is that companies can easily predict the bad outcome from the discovery of their bad actions. But they keep doing things like this anyway, perhaps believing that they’ll never get caught. But they always do.”
Actually, no. The only ones we catch are the ones we discover. We might think we discover them all but I’m sure we do not. Those other ones get off scott-free.
The dreams and inventions of a few controlling the masses ? Mankind has a sacred flaw that will play into the AI equation and that is fear. That human flaw will eventually bring not just AI but all of technologies advances to a screeching halt and possibly reverse direction to abate the fear.
We also face technology getting too far ahead and becoming ignored, rejected or not usable by the masses. Ironically simple advances don’t materialize like instant on OS’s, connectivity is a beast with many limits and flaws from distance to available spectrum and greed. Greed will always be an enemy at war with the masses. People are reaching the point now where technology is becoming a big expense even with incredibly low prices. Finally there is a another kink in the plans of those who want to control the masses that is being ignored or fluffed off for lack of insight by the powers to be and that is the IoT. The IoT is a world of it’s own and it offers the thinkers (who may not necessarily be the educated) to invent and build and provide technologies that the masses can and will use because they will better understand them. If anything the next 10-20 years will see us going backwards before the next great leaps are made. We are approaching precarious times as man and machine edge closer a tipping point. I’m putting my money on morality. Morality is ready to make a major come back globally.
The current MacPro should become the new Mac Mini, with corresponding consumer hardware that is user upgradable/replaceable.