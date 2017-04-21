Apple and Others Will Build AIs That Will be Hard to Challenge

Page 2 – News Debris For The Week Of April 17th

Saying “Yes” to the Creative & Technical Pros

Marco Arment ponders how Apple’s new Mac Pro is going to require a new design philosophy. “The new Mac Pro: The audacity to say ‘Yes’ in a design culture of ‘No’.” His thesis is that Apple has engaged, unjustifiably, in a Mac Pro design philosophy of minimalism.

Saying “no” is the easiest path to what’s considered good design today: if something cannot be easily accommodated, or most people won’t complain too badly in its absence, just omit it.

Unfortunately, that philosophy has been a dramatic failure for Apple when it comes to creative and technical professionals. Author Marco argues that:

There is no single design, no single set of trade-offs, that addresses a large set of pro users: they all want different things, and the only way to serve that with one product line is to have it be extremely versatile and offer a wide variety of configuration options. You can’t do that with a minimalist industrial-design indulgence like the 2013 Mac Pro.

Even Steve Jobs, who was the quintessential minimalist, recognized that his obsession couldn’t be carried over to the “Pro” side of the Mac lineup. The cheese grater Mac Pro was designed under his watch. But then Apple lost its way in 2013 with the minimalist philosophy of “no.” Marco’s call for Apple to say “yes” to versatility is spot on. Here is his eloquent call to Apple.

I hope the Apple of 2017 (and beyond) has learned this, and is confident enough in its own abilities and innovation to stare down a minimalist design culture of “no” and ship a maximum viable product at the top of its lineup that says “yes” to everything we can throw at it.

What he said.

More Debris….

Star Trek’s Mr. Spock once said, as I recall, “Small civilizations have small ambitions. Large civilizations have large ambitions.” That saying came back to me when I read: “As US prepares to gut net neutrality rules, Canada strengthens them.” I have no more words.

Sometimes, when one is trying to achieve a laudable goal, it’s necessary to put a bunch of pieces in place first. Then connect them. Usually, that’s pretty hard. But if you can take advantage of an existing situation and exploit it to your advantage, that’s a great way to go. Most everyone is happy because the pre-existing pieces were already working well.

This is exactly what Google is doing with a new version of its Chrome browser with an ad blocker. Don’t stop there because the story goes deeper. To find out out the good thing that’s happening, see this Business Insider explanation of what Google is up to by leveraging the Coalition for Better Ads. Smart, I think.

I’ve written a lot about 4K/UHD TV and HDR standards like HDR10, Dolby Vision and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG). Now, Samsung and Amazon have joined forces to roll out another, called HDR10+. “Samsung and Amazon introduce yet another HDR standard, HDR10+” It’s something to be aware of as you struggle to earn your honorary Ph.D. in modern 4K/UHD TV technology.

You buy a new product, say, headphones. You’re looking forward to some great music from your iTunes library or Apple Music. Then you notice a helpful note in the packaging recommending the download of a companion app that ties your headphone serial number to your contact info in order to “get the most out of your headphones.”

Little did you realize there’s a hidden agenda in that invitation. Kyle Zak in Chicago did. Reuters reports on a lawsuit brought by him. It charges: “Bose Corp spies on its wireless headphone customers by using an app that tracks the music, podcasts and other audio they listen to, and violates their privacy rights by selling the information without permission.”

What surprises me here is that companies can easily predict the bad outcome from the discovery of their bad actions. But they keep doing things like this anyway, perhaps believing that they’ll never get caught. But they always do.

Finally, freedoms in a democracy are not automatically preserved. They can’t defend themselves, and they’re under constant assault. Rather, freedoms require constant defending. It requires activism, participation and the courts to keep those freedoms. Tim Cook recently reminded us of that when he accepted the Free Expression award from the Newseum recently. Jonny Evans has more: “Apple’s Tim Cook: ‘Freedoms require protection’.”

Freedom is not the default mode for humans.

______________________



