Apple’s iPad Fights For the Education Market

The Evolution of Technologies Over the Years
Remember Virtual Reality Markup Language (VRML) from the 1990s? I do. Well, maybe some of the younger readers won’t. VRML was way ahead of its time. But now pure VR is in vogue. What happened along the way? This article at Motherboard tells the story. “VR Was the ‘Next Big Thing’ 20 Years Ago. What’s Different Now?”
Plus, from the next article, comes a new concept (for me anyway). Diminished realty.
Augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality are three realities that exist on the reality-virtuality continuum—and they are probably the three terms you have heard again and again. However, there is a fourth reality you probably haven’t heard of—diminished reality.
For the details, see: “New opportunities for augmented reality.”
Moving on….
Over at 9to5Mac Zac Hall lays it out: “WWDC Wishlist: How Apple TV could improve with tvOS 11 this year.” He covers it all, and there’s more opportunity for tvOS than you may have thought about. A good read.
Human beings just aren’t designed for boring, repetitive, strenuous jobs. But we’ve pressed them into service for that kind thing for centuries because there was no other recourse. So when you see videos like this, you may think, robots will put us all out of work! But that’s also a good thing. Humans should be freed up to do much more interesting, creative things. That’s what my wife tells her college students. (Some aren’t yet listening.) Anyway, for a tasty, intriguing video (reminiscent of an ant farm), see: “Good news: the robot that takes your job might be cute enough to go viral.”
Next. We haven’t heard much about Apple’s car project. The wind seemed to go out of those sails when we learned that Apple likely wouldn’t elect to go toe-to-toe with Tesla. Instead, Apple may be looking at designing the software for an autonomous system, a system that Apple would market to other car companies. Personally, I don’t think that’s going to work out because car companies want ownership/control and transparency into this kind of software. Even so, Apple seems to be moving forward. “Apple Receives Permit From California DMV to Test Self-Driving Cars.”
We often hear about how Apple may have peaked. Claims are made that Apple is now substituting extracted revenue for innovation. In any case, companies struggle to become large and powerful—at which point a whole new set of problems arise. Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, is aware of that. Here’s how he intends to avoid the fate of a big company gone wrong. “This is the Jeff Bezos playbook for preventing Amazon’s demise.” As an exercise, read the article a second time and replace “Amazon” with “Apple.” See how it works.
Finally, remember when Google was going to scan every book in print and make them all available on the Internet? The project was Google Book Search. Backchannel tells the story about lawsuits stalled Google’s early efforts. Fifteen years later, the momentum and passion is gone.
Google Book Search is amazing that way. When it started almost 15 years ago, it also seemed impossibly ambitious: An upstart tech company that had just tamed and organized the vast informational jungle of the web would now extend the reach of its search box into the offline world. By scanning millions of printed books from the libraries with which it partnered, it would import the entire body of pre-internet writing into its database.
The article goes on to explain how this project foundered a bit.
Yet the Books fight was never as central to Google’s corporate being as that kind of all-consuming conflict. And it wasn’t all a waste, either. It taught Google something valuable.
It’s easy in this age of the fiber Internet, exabyte storage, and supercomputers to conceive of grand plans. But whether a tech giant can stay with the vision, retain its key people, deal with legalities, implement the plan soundly, scale it, and extract long term value, before the technology landscape changes, is another thing altogether. This article is an excellent case in point.
Apple should make a Mac tablet.
Not sure if Apple can easily turn it around in K-12. I see articles like this almost every morning.
“On Monday, the Hastings Board of Education is set to approve the purchase of 1,200 Chromebooks to replace the aging computers at the high school.”
“At that time, the district opted for Macbook Air laptops as they were the best option on the market for the high school.”
But I think this should really had Cook getting it a long time ago.
“At Apple CEO Tim Cook’s old high school, they are selling their MacBooks to buy Chromebooks”
This was last year and little has changed.
We have always been an Apple hardware house and Windows strictly for gaming. I have a HUGE family and for the last 2 years been replacing the kids Macs with Chromebooks.
They are just a better solution, IMO. Apple dropped the ball.
Our schools were all Apple hardware. Over the last holidays the last Macs were replaced with Chromebases. A room full of iMacs in the Library for whatever they now call AR.
There is confusion that Chromebooks take from Windows and that is just incorrect in many situations. Chromebooks take far more from Macs, IMO.
John:
A quick word about Dieter Bohn’s excellent piece in the The Verge, and the improvement of the iOS platform specifically.
I think, based on numerous comments and criticisms over the years, including yours, combined with my own user experience, that there are two modifications that Apple could make to iOS, at least on the iPad, that would take it to the next level and effectively compete with traditional PCs, not to mention Google Chromebooks and MS Windows 10 Cloud.
First, as Bohn points out, is multi-user capability, with true user-specific configurability as one sees on the Mac (and most PCs). My technical ignorance of what is required to solve this problem biases me to likely under-estimate the challenges involved with an iOS device, however it would seem that this is something that could be solved by Apple leveraging their cloud computional investment, in which a user’s configuration is stored in the cloud and then they simply log into their iCloud account and access that configuration, which is then loaded onto the device, piecemeal as needed for speed of getting started. Not unlike one’s music account, which is in the cloud and only those elements that you specify are loaded onto the hardware. Given that Apple’s work suite is now cloud-centric, I don’t see why this should be such a big technological leap, but that is the blissful status of ignorance. Perhaps Apple could weigh in on this topic with one of their iPad infomercial pieces and explain. Better still, hopefully they are assiduously working in the background to ‘make it so’.
Second, would be to have multiple working windows open in the iPad, not unlike macOS. Again, my ignorance is likely unmasked by asking, why could this not work the way it does with the video screens on the iPad Pro, be it a Skype teleconference, a movie from iTunes or Netflix, in which one can shrink the size of the screen and literally move it around with a flick of the finger. With a tap of the finger or pencil or even with a keyboard command, a window could be brought forward and perhaps auto-enlarge. This would improve, in my view, the multi-tasking experience on the iPad, even if there were an upper bound to the number of apps that could be windowed at a time. This, to me, seems as soluble a problem as was the earlier challenge of video housed on a Unix platform that many argued could never solved. Until Apple solved it.
I think that these two modifications alone to the iOS platform, at least on the iPad or even if confined to the iPad Pro, would make a substantial difference in the popular perception of the iPad’s readiness to assume the PC mantle. I would argue that both features should be available on any iPad, Pro or otherwise, if the iPad is to rule the school.
On another note, I was tempted to comment on your ‘Apple should build family service robots’ piece the other day, but time did not permit. As I have commented on this multiple times before, I will simply refer the comment I posted on this topic 20 months ago https://www.macobserver.com/tmo/article/why-apple-should-be-more-interested-in-robots and say ‘ditto’.
Cheers.