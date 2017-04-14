Apple’s iPad Fights For the Education Market

The education market is very price sensitive. Three players are in a pitched battle for the right-priced personal computer: Apple (iOS/iPad), Google (Chrome OS + Android), and Microsoft (Windows 10 Cloud). These OSes and their implementation on hardware, plus the right kind of marketing and staying power, could determine which company seizes the hearts and minds of schools and students.

The Particle Debris article of the week is a beautifully written article at The Verge by Dieter Bohn.

Apple vs Google vs Microsoft: who will get to the future of PCs first?

The author lays out the competitive scenario, the three players and their offerings, and explains each in detail with respect to education.

For starters, author Bohn looks at how Google and the Chrome OS is beginning to evolve. For example, an inexpensive PC notebook with a real keyboard and Chrome OS has been giving Apple headaches in some markets, but Chrome OS is just a browser—which limits some pedagogical efforts. But if you add the ability to run Android apps, the game changes. The challenge is scaling Android apps to the larger displays of notebooks,

The Way of the iPad

Next, the author looks at Apple and the iPad. iOS is perfectly integrated into the hardware. Apple just released a new, low end US$329 iPad, very much like an iPad Air except with an A9 CPU. We know that educational pricing can be even lower, especially in quantity. So Apple has a real weapon here.

One problem is that some school districts are not so fond of the virtual keyboard notion when it comes to educating students about computers. I read once that, for certain testing, real keyboards had to be attached. Also, for some kinds of advanced work, the iPad apps, especially when it comes to programming, are fewer and lower quality than desired. In general, author Bohn contends that the iPad still requires some technical growth and multi-user accounts. But, for now, the iPad is formidable, low cost offering for primary and secondary education.

Finally, Microsoft’s education strategy is outlined. We’ll know more in May, but Microsoft seems to be leaning towards a more lightweight version of Windows 10. The perils and benefits of a lightweight version of Windows 10 are explained nicely. Remember the Windows RT (ARM) debacle? On the other hand, the key to inexpensive hardware is an OS that doesn’t impose too many demands. The discussion here is illuminating.

Thoughts on Apple

Apple doesn’t want to give up this market, even if it’s a small part of the business. Experience has shown that kids tend to stay with the platform they grew up with and learned with. The real question is how far Apple is willing to go with iOS and the hardware to fully cater to the educational market even as the company advances the iPad state of the art for the majority of other iPad customers.

Also, as students graduate to the college level and full feature notebooks running macOS, Windows 10 and Linux, it’s likely seen as more respectable to open up a notebook lid and type on a real keyboard. Young students want to be ready to be more mature students. Can Apple convince students and schools that a tablet with a virtual keyboard really is the future, even as it invests millions in designing the Touch Bar MacBook Pros for grownups?

This easy to read but detailed and informative article at The Verge, is must reading for any Apple enthusiast, especially educators.

Next Page: The News Debris For The Week Of April 10th. The evolution of various technologies over the years.