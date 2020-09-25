Regarding Apple’s MacBook Air future, there is a case to be made that it will soon no longer fit in Apple’s lineup.

The best new ideas seem silly, mostly wrong until they’re examined more deeply. I like ideas like that. An so, I present:

MacBook Air Future

The Particle Debris article of the week comes from Ewan Spence at Forbes. Yes, that Forbes. ::cough::

What made the MacBook Air stand out in 2008 is now passé in 2020. The ‘Air’ is still seen as a machine that is ‘thin’, and there are countless thin laptops in the world. If you pick up the MacBook Pro you’ll find a laptop that is 1.56 cm thick. The MacBook Air is 1.61cm. Yes it has the taper to the front edge unlike the constant depth of the Pro, but is a small wedge enough to justify the Air moniker? Personally I don’t think so, and from what we have learned from the supply chain, Apple is of a similar mind. When the ARM-powered macOS laptops pop up later this year, the machine built around power and performance will be the MacBook Pro, while the machine built around lightweight and ultraportable computing will simply be known as MacBook.

I have seen that rumor myself. Now, some may point out that we have a nicely constructed, parallel iPad lineup in: iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro. But when has Apple ever let product names in one product line dictate strategy in another?

And so, I agree with author Spence. What do you think?

The Week’s Apple News Debris

• A future iPad Pro may have a mini-LED display, according to AppleInsider. “iPad Pro will be Apple’s first Mini LED device, Kuo says.”

In a note to investors on Wednesday, [TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi] Kuo said he believes iPad Pro will be the first Apple device to sport a Mini LED display. It was previously speculated that the distinction would go to a revamped MacBook Pro or iMac.

• Every once in awhile, I find an article that summarizes something I’m interested in. It collects all the details in a very organized, pleasing way. Here’s one I found for Apple One: “Apple One: What You Need to Know About Apple’s Services Bundles.”

• Apple has been taking some heat lately, but the editorial board of Bloomberg reminds us: “As the iPhone maker squares off in court with Epic Games, it’s worth remembering what’s really at stake.” They remind us, “Apple’s App Store Isn’t Evil.”

This whole chain of events was something of a stunt. Epic immediately unveiled a prepackaged PR crusade, including a video parody and hashtag campaign. An ongoing advertising push paints the dispute as a David-and-Goliath battle on behalf of lowly appmakers, who, in this telling, are being coerced into paying Apple’s punitive fees…. This framing has things backward. The App Store has in fact been hugely useful for consumers, stimulated competition and — not least — offered immense benefits to smaller companies. The challenge for Apple is to ensure that it stays that way.

• Matthew Miller writes for ZDNet: “Apple Watch Series 6 first look: New colors, blood oxygen sensor, and improved internals.”

In contrast to some reports that question the accuracy of the SPO2 sensor, author Miller reports:

I tested the Apple Watch Series 6 [SPO2] against the Garmin Forerunner 745 and saw results within 2% of each other. Last night I wore the Apple Watch Series 6 and Fitbit Sense with blood oxygen levels also within 2% of each other.

So I would be suspicious of reports that strongly question the accuracy until we’ve seen a lot more field testing. In any case, Apple’s product notes state:

Blood Oxygen app measurements are not intended for medical use, including self-diagnosis or consultation with a doctor, and are only designed for general fitness and wellness purposes.

For more (guarded) perpective, see: “Apple Watch’s Blood Oxygen Sensor Might Not Be All It’s Cracked Up To Be.”

• Finally, If you’re pondering an 8th generation, 2020 iPad, you’ll need to know what’s the same and what’s new, different and improved. This review does exactly that. “Apple iPad 10.2-in (8th gen, 2020) review: Still got it.”

