Apple’s New MacBook Air is the Best Work-at-home Computer

The Particle Debris article of the week is from Nilay Patel at The Verge.

“Apple Macbook Air (2020) Review: The Best Mac For Most People.” With subtitle:

All it needed was a totally new keyboard and faster processors

I selected this review because the MBA release by Apple was so timely, author Patel’s review was equally timely—and for the high quality of the review.

Author Patel writes:

When Apple updated the new Air last year, it stuck with that butterfly keyboard, which meant that there was still a question mark hanging over it. And the Intel chips inside struggled with even moderately demanding tasks. That brings us to now: the 2020 MacBook Air comes with the new scissor-switch keyboard Apple introduced in the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and the processors have been upgraded to Intel’s new 10th-generation parts. Apple also lowered the price by $100: the MacBook Air now starts at $999. It’s been a long road back, but this new MacBook Air is right where it needs to be: squarely in the mix of being the best laptop for most people.

Patel goes on to write a nicely constructed, even-handed review that supports his thesis. He lays out the scenario in which one might want to favor a 13-inch MacBook Pro or, in my opinion, the (rumored, forthcoming) 14-inch MacBook Pro with the new keyboard.

He explains in detail the trade-offs so the reader can decide between the two. Instead of griping or taking shots at Apple, this review goes into good technical detail as to why, for most non-pro users, working at home, this is the perfect Mac, indeed, computer.

I agree with the author that the base configuration (US$999) is too low in performance with its Intel i3. Patel notes:

Our review unit is the step-up configuration, with a 1.1GHz quad-core Core i5 chip and 8GB of RAM. [with a 512 GB SSD.]

Personally, I’d also strongly recommend 16 GB of RAM. That’ll come in at a total of $1499, but that investment will pay off handsomely down the road.

This is a thorough, first-class review of the MBA. I was impressed.

The Week’s News Debris

• ars technica brings us down to earth in its review of the 2020 iPad Pro. “OK Computer: The iPad Pro 2020 review.”

The new iPad Pro is a great tablet and an OK computer. Sure, Apple’s marketing tagline for the new iPad Pro says, “Your next computer is not a computer.” But this year’s update comes with full mouse and trackpad support, and that moves this device into completely new territory. It was always a computer, of course, but there’s no room for ambiguity now.

This is also a thorough review, but because of the claims made by Apple, the author gets fairly blunt in places. Still, as always, good work from ars.

• All the expert tech journalists recommend the use of a password manager. But that practice is not 100 percent risk free. See: “Popular password managers can get hacked: Should you keep using them?”

Some password managers fared better than others but researchers concluded that Dashlane was the worst. The app was vulnerable to seven different security flaws the researchers tested. 1Password, on the other hand, had the fewest flaws — “just” five.

My own balloon has just been poofed.

• Will the global pandemic delay the launch of the iPhone 12/5G? Gene Munster doesn’t think so. “Why Gene Munster believes Apple’s 5G iPhone will launch on time.”

• Finally,

