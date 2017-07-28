Apple’s Present Day Innovation is Not What You Think

Page 2 – News Debris For The Week Of July 24th

Failure Was An Option

Windows Phone is dead. Microsoft’s 4th quarter results affirm it. And so, Jean-Louis Gassée, in his always extraordinary Monday Note, explores how the Microsoft culture resulted in that failure.

This essay is full of interesting insights.

As a retired Bill Gates postsciently said: Success is a terrible teacher.

Mr. Gassée resisted the temptation, but I shall not as I include the reaction to the original iPhone by (then) Microsoft’s CEO Steve Ballmer in 2007.

That video is both amusing and instructive, and it underlies the theme of Mr. Gassée’s article. A company’s directions, indeed culture, is driven by the vision and technical astuteness of its executives.

From the article:

For a long time, Microsoft’s orthodoxy placed the PC at the center of the world. When smartphones took center stage, the company’s propaganda censured talk of a Post-PC world. Smartphones and tablets were mere ‘companion devices’.

Amidst the consumer movement to mobility, such agenda cannot and did not endure. And so Window Phone was doomed from the start.

Mr. Gassée concludes:

Now, let’s look around. Are there successful companies soon to be victims of their own culture?

More Debris

One of the things that’s very hard to do, and something that’s been lacking in products reviews is the cyber security aspect. Reuters is reporting: “Consumer Reports to consider cyber security in product reviews.” It will be interesting to see how well Consumer Reports does with this new initiative. Will CS have credibility?

Apple is making a big push for Apple Pay in China, according to Business Insider . BI points out that it’s a challenging market. My take is that while Apple was early with Apple Pay, other organizations recognized how important this kind of secure payment technology could be and planned to go their own way all along. Apple has had to work hard to compete, and it’s not surprising at all that not everyone fell into line behind Apple Pay. That’s just how modern technology evolves.

There’s more fuel on the Apple TV fire, namely that Apple is frittering its talents away in small-time original TV content and not shoring up its primary connection to the customer via great hardware. The discussion continues in that vein. See: “Apple TV falls behind competition as Internet-connected TV continues to grow.”

Finally, Neil Cybart (Above Avalon ) looks at Apple and AR in his customary thorough way. The title is deceptively simple, but the analysis is not. “Apple Glasses Are Inevitable.”

___________________________

Particle Debris is a generally a mix of John Martellaro’s observations and opinions about a standout event or article of the week (preamble on page one) followed on page two by a discussion of articles that didn’t make the TMO headlines, the technical news debris. The column is published most every Friday except for holiday weekends.

