Apple’s Present Day Innovation is Not What You Think

Failure Was An Option
Windows Phone is dead. Microsoft’s 4th quarter results affirm it. And so, Jean-Louis Gassée, in his always extraordinary Monday Note, explores how the Microsoft culture resulted in that failure.
This essay is full of interesting insights.
As a retired Bill Gates postsciently said: Success is a terrible teacher.
Mr. Gassée resisted the temptation, but I shall not as I include the reaction to the original iPhone by (then) Microsoft’s CEO Steve Ballmer in 2007.
That video is both amusing and instructive, and it underlies the theme of Mr. Gassée’s article. A company’s directions, indeed culture, is driven by the vision and technical astuteness of its executives.
From the article:
For a long time, Microsoft’s orthodoxy placed the PC at the center of the world. When smartphones took center stage, the company’s propaganda censured talk of a Post-PC world. Smartphones and tablets were mere ‘companion devices’.
Amidst the consumer movement to mobility, such agenda cannot and did not endure. And so Window Phone was doomed from the start.
Mr. Gassée concludes:
Now, let’s look around. Are there successful companies soon to be victims of their own culture?
More Debris
One of the things that’s very hard to do, and something that’s been lacking in products reviews is the cyber security aspect. Reuters is reporting: “Consumer Reports to consider cyber security in product reviews.” It will be interesting to see how well Consumer Reports does with this new initiative. Will CS have credibility?
Apple is making a big push for Apple Pay in China, according to Business Insider . BI points out that it’s a challenging market. My take is that while Apple was early with Apple Pay, other organizations recognized how important this kind of secure payment technology could be and planned to go their own way all along. Apple has had to work hard to compete, and it’s not surprising at all that not everyone fell into line behind Apple Pay. That’s just how modern technology evolves.
There’s more fuel on the Apple TV fire, namely that Apple is frittering its talents away in small-time original TV content and not shoring up its primary connection to the customer via great hardware. The discussion continues in that vein. See: “Apple TV falls behind competition as Internet-connected TV continues to grow.”
Finally, Neil Cybart (Above Avalon ) looks at Apple and AR in his customary thorough way. The title is deceptively simple, but the analysis is not. “Apple Glasses Are Inevitable.”
Au contraire, it is exactly what I think, and I think it is pandering and backward thinking. Just my opinion, but those are two words that I never would have formerly associated with the company.
Your comment about Apple ‘frittering away’ it’s talent on programming when it should devote those resources to making better hardware makes me wonder,
would you prefer to use an iPhone running Android or a Galaxy with iOS?
Great piece Jon! I strongly agree that Apple’s innovation engine is still firing on all cylinders.
One thing I’ve noticed is that folks seem to remember Apple’s past achievements as more epic that they actually were. I recently watched a few Steve Jobs’ keynotes including the 2010 WWDC announcement of the iPhone 4. I was struck very strongly at how little meat there was in the actual presentation beyond the iPhone 4 itself. This year’s WWDC was packed with so much more substantive innovation that I was shocked at the difference. These days most in the tech media just don’t seem to appreciate when Apple pulls things like ARKit out of their hat. They also don’t seem to appreciate how these announcements relate to upcoming product innovations.
Who knows, maybe the new iPhone (and its connection to ARKit) will manage to surprise and delight the pundits this fall.
John: “There are several ways to define innovation, and I think that contributes to an enduring misunderstanding.”
You got that right!
John:
Very insightful comments about the nature of innovation at Apple.
The implications go beyond simply the range of products and services that will be the subject of innovation, but the impact of those advances on the relative impact of those innovations on Apple’s overall portfolio and bottom line. As has been pointed out numerous times, were the iPad Apple’s only business, or more precisely, were another company to have created the iPad with its current level of market domination, it would be hailed as a runaway success, more so if Apple’s tablet’s market performance were on par with Samsung’s or Amazon’s.
Another implication is organically linked to Apple’s evolution. As the company’s range of products and services expand, Apple’s focus will likewise continue to expand beyond Apple’s original portfolio, and those clients rooted to an earlier timepoint of Apple’s past will find themselves in increasing strangeness. Some of these will be discomfited by that strangeness and move away, others challenged by it may dig deeper and expand their horizons; but an increasing majority will be people who become clients because of a specific set of offerings, but not others. These will not be the same clientele, nor should veteran Apple clients expect these special interest clients to share their interests, or to behave as a like-minded community. The like-minded community that does exist may eventually become a minority in an increasingly diverse clientele, even as that lesser community far outnumbers Apple’s current entire client base.
MS’s original reception to the iPhone also relates to the question of innovation, and our capacity to both conduct and/or recognise it in the face of scepticism, rejection or derision. Ballmer’s reaction was clearly one of a failure of imagination and vision, but one that he shared with a great many people. The critical difference, however, was that Ballmer was the CEO of one of Apple’s chief competitors, and his reaction was therefore destructive to MS’s growth and future competitiveness. We’ve said many times that Apple play the long game. While they could not have predicted the ultimate outcome, Apple were prepared to gamble on an alternative direction to gain footing and industry relevance, while addressing an unmet and indeed unrecognised need. Bruce Lee, in describing martial arts, said that one had to be like water. When a solid object strikes a barrier, it may break or be brought to a stop. When water, strikes a barrier, it flows around it and then may encompass and overwhelm it, or assume the shape anything trying to contain it. Be like water. This applies to life, and our response to challenges and obstacles in general. The iPhone was Apple’s version of being like water, and flowing around the obstacle of Windows dominance on the PC platform. What Apple did was to change the game, overwhelm MS’s PC hegemony with Windows with a completely non-PC response in device and platform, such that not only did Apple deprecate the PC to but one of many digital devices, but they enhanced the status and marketshare of Apple’s own PC in a way it never could without the iPhone.
In short, innovation often requires a complete re-imagination of a solution to a problem, and may not simply be counter-intuitive, it may appear to be irrelevant to the challenge until we re-examine the solution and determine how it may not simply address the problem, but redefine it. This is what genius does, but mere brilliance devoid of imagination may miss entirely.
Innovation, like genius, is often a lonely path, dismissed and derided at its outset; appreciated only after it begins to bear fruit. We should therefore not expect that Apple will always meet our expectations with their solutions to known problems or future directions to address new ones; unless we profess to know every possible solution to all problems known and unknown. An astounding proposition indeed.