Barnes and Noble Adds Apple Business Chat

Book retailer Barnes and Noble has added Apple Business Chat. This lets Apple customers connect to businesses through iMessage (via Appleosophy).

Business Chat

It’s not immediately obvious when a store adds Business Chat, but one way to find out is through Apple Maps. If you search for a business and it gives you the option to message it, that means it supports Business Chat.

Since iMessage is end-to-end encrypted, your conversations with the business will stay private between the two parties. You also won’t see advertising within the app, unlike rival Facebook Messenger’s business communication feature.

