The Case For Apple to Make Home Robots Just Got Stronger

The profitability of cars is low. And Apple is a mass-market consumer electronics company that maintains high margins. Seeking Alpha argues that Apple should use its AI expertise for home robots instead.

I’ve been making this argument for years. Now Seeking Alpha weighs in also with strong analysis.

Here’s the link.

The case for cars is described and documented as weak…

it is also not clear whether Apple wants to be successful with such a car at all. Because with that it is moving away from its other hardware business. In addition, Tesla shows how difficult it is to manufacture a car and at the same time be profitable. Accordingly, an Apple car could put a lot of pressure on the company’s overall margin. Over the last ten years, the operating margin and profit margin has always been above 26 and 20 percent respectively.

The argument continues. Apple was perhaps on track at one point.

Given that, I’m convinced that Apple should bury his car plans and build a robotics-based home device, the iRobot. A few years ago there were rumours about such plans. Apple had just hired Yoky Matsuoka back then, an expert especially in robotics. Nevertheless, a short time after, Yoky Matsuoka left Apple and works now as CTO of Google Nest.

The motivation? Revenue. Lots of it.

With the robot as hardware Apple would have a new lever to bind customers to itself and the service business. Personal robots are increasingly used for entertainment, as well as education, cleaning and household applications. Global Household Robots Market was valued USD 24.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach 154.95 billion by 2026…

The case is well argued by Seeking Alpha.

More News Debris

• It’s almost certain there’s an 8K TV on your future. But the current trend is to pooh-pooh them as unnecessary. This review has the capacity to change your mind. Technology moves relentlessly forward, and so being well briefed is essential. Plus, it’s a lot of fun. Take a leap into the (near) future with me. “Samsung’s 8K Q900 65 Inch QLED HDR TV Just Got $1500 Knocked Off Its Price.”

Here’s the product link.

• Quite some time ago, we learned that Apple was working on a Touch ID system embedded in the display as opposed to a sensor-in-button. The ideas was to get rid of the screen-stealing bar containing the button. But, apparently, the technology wasn’t ready, so Apple went with Face ID. Now, we have rumors that the in-display Touch ID may be resurfacing (!), but not as a replacement for Face ID but as a supplement. See: “Apple again reported to be planning in-display Touch ID for 2020 iPhones.”

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also claimed that this version of Touch ID will be coming to the iPhone. In August [he] was saying he expected it to be in either the 2020 or 2021 models.

• Previously, we reported that Apple Pay vice president Jennifer Bailey spoke with CNN, but Jonny Evans at Apple Must has a much deeper take on her comments: “16 things an Apple VP just told us about Apple’s plans to replace your wallet.” For example, Jonny opines and then quotes…

I’ve been saying for some time that Apple will inevitably offer up government level identity, It’s happening, but it’s slow, confirmed the Apple VP. “The hardest thing is identity. And the reason is that identity, to be legal, right? It has to be government issued and has to be authenticated by the government. And while there’s interesting progress happening in this space, it’s not the fastest area of innovation relative to some others.

This next item is cute, tragi-comical, and a scary reminder of changing social mores induced by technology. A sobering read. “How Apple’s HomePod turned my friends into rude troglodytes.” Only Chris Matyszczyk could have written this gem.

• The iPhone’s Settings are voluminous and deeply nested. Sometimes we need a guided tour to walks us through the tuning of our privacy in iOS. Here’s a good one at Lifewire \. “How to Limit Ad Tracking on iPhone and iPad.”

• USB 4 is coming, and it’s going to help a lot with hubs and speed. Here’s an overview from Cult of Mac: “USB4 enables hubs with multiple USB-C ports.”

• Awhile back, we heard about Apple working on an iPhone (not Apple Watch) Walkie-Talkie feature. Style fills us in on the technology and why it was shelved (for now). “Why did Apple halt work on a new iPhone text feature that works without a mobile signal?”

• Finally, MIT Technology Review fills us in on industry efforts to detect Deep Fake videos using AI: “Facebook is making its own AI deepfakes to head off a disinformation disaster.”

The CTO of Faceook says videos forged using AI will be used maliciously on its platforms before long. Facebook fears that AI-generated “deepfake” videos could be the next big source of viral misinformation—spreading among its users with potentially catastrophic consequences for the next US presidential election. Its solution? Making lots of deepfakes of its own, to help researchers build and refine detection tools.

As always, let’s be careful out there.

Particle Debris is a generally a mix of John Martellaro’s observations and opinions about a standout event or article(s) of the week followed by a discussion of articles that didn’t make the TMO headlines, the technical news debris. The column is published most every Friday except for holiday weeks.

