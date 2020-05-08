Important Details Emerge on Apple’s New Products

It usually takes some time after a new Apple product is released (or gets closer to release) to get all the details figured out. That’s happening now with the week’s Apple news debris.

The Week’s Apple News Debris

• If you really want to dig into the tech details of a new Apple product, go to AnandTech and read either the product announcement or the review. And so, I’ll point you to: “Apple Launches New 13″ MacBook Pro: 10th Gen Ice Lake and New Scissor Keyboard.” Notable:

The most significantly internal change is the option for a new 10th generation Intel Ice Lake based CPU, running at 2.0GHz base clocks and Turbo Boost to up to 3.8GHz. As always with Apple products, this likely is a custom SKU just for Apple’s line-up as there’s no matching public part with these frequencies …

• While AnandTech stays fairly technical, others can often take a broader view. For example, PetaPixel opines on what might have been. “Hands On with the 13-Inch MacBook Pro: Half the Update We Wanted.”

The update Mac users wanted—and many of us expected—was to a “14-inch MacBook Pro” that would benefit from all of the same enhancements as the 16-inch did over the previous 15-inch model: new speakers, new microphone, new cooling system, new battery, maybe a 6-core CPU option and, pretty pretty please, a discreet graphics card. We didn’t get … well … any of that.

But then the base price for an Ice Lake model is US$1799. The 16-inch MBP starts at $2399. So pick the one you really need. They both look pretty good to me at each price point.

• It looks like we’re really close to a new Apple TV 4K. “New Apple TV ‘ready to ship’ with much faster A12X chip.” So why do we need a new Apple TV 4K if the current (2017) model does 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Dolby Atmos?

In his tweet, [Reliable leaker Jon] Prosser says… the more powerful A12X chip will allow a more gaming-oriented focus for the new Apple TV.

I explained this last year. “Rumor Analysis: A New Apple TV 4K.”

More likely, Apple is after that 120 fps performance (and other advanced HDMI 2.1 technologies) for its Arcade service, and that may require a corresponding upgrade from the current A10X to an A12[X] CPU. Those games place a lot more stress on high speed motion than regular 4K TV content.

In that light, a new Apple TV 4K makes sense. Also, it’s a splendid opportunity for the product team to fix the famously bad remote design. Puh-leeze!

• Despite the recent success of Apple’s Defending Jacob, “Apple TV+ is still a long way from winning viewers’ hearts.”

Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other services including Apple TV+ were the topic of a survey by the cord-cutting and streaming blog Flixed. [Go look at their charts.] … satisfaction with Apple’s offering is fairly high, according to survey results revealed on Friday. But people like almost all its competitors more.

Apple TV+ continues to face significant challenges.

• Finally, it appears right now that not all models of the iPhone 12 (5G) will support all 5G bands. This will be something to watch for in the coming months. Is this a big deal? For some, yes. For many, no.

According to Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will not support mmWave 5G. That means you won’t enjoy 1GBps plus speeds on Verizon’s 5G network and other carriers that are turning on this technology.

If you want to learn more about the 5G mmWave band, and then decide whether to worry or not, see: “5G mmWave: Facts and fictions you should definitely know.”

Particle Debris is generally a mix of John Martellaro’s observations and opinions about a standout event or article(s) of the week followed by a discussion of articles that didn’t make the TMO headlines, the technical news debris. The column is published most every Friday except for holiday weeks.

