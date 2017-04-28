Facebook, By Its Very Design, Cannot Avert the Tragedies it Creates

Page 2 – News Debris For The Week Of April 24th
False Narratives About Apple
Not everything going on with Apple is in great shape. But Apple remains a great company, and one shouldn’t fall for the logical fallacy that because some things are going wrong that everything is going wrong.
And yet that very fallacy is used to treat everything that Apple does as an opportunity for criticism. After all, if we only wrote about the modest number of real problems Apple has, there wouldn’t be enough material to keep journalists busy five days a week.
Every so often, I’ve found, it helps to stabilize one’s perceptions of Apple. There’s no better way to do that than to read the works of Daniel Eran Dilger at Apple Insider. In this three part series. author Dilger examines the false narratives that have been building up around Apple. I highly recommend this body of work.
- A very false narrative: Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Apple’s iPhone
- A very false narrative: Microsoft Surface vs Apple iPad, Mac
- A very false narrative: Apple Watch and the future of wearables
Autor Dilger has an incredible grasp of historical facts that he uses to great effect. And when he’s not reminding us of the historical record, he bursts the balloons of pompous, self-serving observers. Like this:
Apple releases sales data to transparently inform its investors, not to impress tech columnists. It’s incredible that some of the same people perpetuating these false narratives are also insisting that it’s “time for Apple to release Watch [sales] data,” as if Apple were a representative democracy run by the popular whimsy blowing from the least competent and intelligent members of society.
If you read nothing else I point you to this week, read this trio above.
More Debris
4K/UHD TV technology is amazing. The introduction of High Dynamic Range (HDR) has just about eliminated the excuse that HD is good enough. Often, however, the technical discussion elicits a response from readers that there’s “no content.”
While it’s true that 4K content, let alone 4K content with HDR, is still limited, it’s helpful to monitor the content situation. There always comes a tipping poing when even the most conservative viewer is ready to embrace what’s available. To help with that, here’s a nice summary from hdreport . “4K UHD Movies & TV Shows.” It’s nicely organized.
For the cord cutters, Glenn Fleishman has posted a nifty tutorial. “How to turn your Mac into a digital video recorder for over-the-air TV.”
The distinguished Tim Berners-Lee is considered the father of the World Wide Web and even wrote the first browser for the Mac in the early 1990s—even before Mosaic. Here are his recent thoughts at The Guardian. “Tim Berners-Lee: selling private citizens’ browsing data is ‘disgusting’.” It’s a good interview.
And along those lines, Re/code brings us down to earth in a discussion about the attempt to purchase the browsing history of individuals, namely U.S. lawmakers. It turns out to be more difficult than a GoFundMe campaign thought it would be. “GoFundMe campaigns to buy lawmakers’ web histories raised hundreds of thousands of dollars — then failed to deliver.”
Related: Previously, I didn’t have space for this gem by Mike Wehner at BGR, one that seems to have been overlooked, especially by that GoFundMe campaign. “Sorry, but nobody actually cares about your web browsing history.” Author Wehner writes: “Gerard Lewis, Comcast’s chief privacy officer, told Reuters:”
We do not sell our broadband customers’ individual web browsing history. We did not do it before the FCC’s rules were adopted, and we have no plans to do so.
Wait. Ski season is over. Time for tennis. Sun. Exercise. Perspective.
______________________
Particle Debris is a generally a mix of John Martellaro’s observations and opinions about a standout event or article of the week (preamble on page one) followed on page two by a discussion of articles that didn’t make the tmo headlines, the technical news debris. The column is published most every Friday except for holidays.
6 Comments Add a comment
I always read Diger’s articles; just as I always read yours. He is very good with his analysis.
Anything is better to do than time spent in Facebook.
Facebook and the other platforms that allow live streaming are going to re educate people on why editors are a good thing.
Thank you as well for the links to Dilger’s articles. They put things into perspective very nicely. I loved the bit where Samsung makes more off of the components they sell to Apple than they do from their own smartphones. That’s priceless. The bit about the Apple Watch and integration was interesting too. Since its introduction it has gone from a device I was actively annoyed by to something that’s interesting but just doesn’t do anything to make it a must have for me. However if they are successful in adding blood glucose monitoring, we will be in line the first day.
Three, a replacement for Facebook that is run by responsible people that respects the users and the advertisers. Easy to understand settings, filters, reporting, and privacy.
Two Apple Stores in San Diego were robbed today. The thieves took display items by cutting the security cables, MacBooks and iPhones.
http://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/SD-Thieves-Steal-Displays-From-Fashion-Valley-Apple-Store–420756213.html
John:
Leave it to Dilger to destroy a perfectly beautiful narrative with an ugly set of facts about Apple’s products and their market performance relative to their competitors’. Is no nestled narrative safe from the purgative light of truth and evidence? Such wanton and data driven disregard for alternative facts runs afoul of today’s political and social climate, is a slur against siloed sanctums of secure echo chambers, islets of inbred pseudo-intellectualism, and smacks of pointy-headed, double-domed elitism. I’ll bet that the man actually reads books.
Lest someone take that sarcasm literally, or better still, levels the charge of hypocrisy for failing to acknowledge Apple-centric sites as ‘echo chambers’, let me hasten to add that among these, TMO stands out as a fact-based forum for thought and discussion that never hesitates to criticise Apple whenever its writers feel that Apple deserves it. Indeed so fast and thick have come some unsparingly critical pieces from TMO of late that one could be forgiven for thinking it an Apple-sceptic site. Articles lambasting iTunes, software missteps, the Mac Pro, and Apple’s level of productivity, to name but a few, suffice to make the point. These fact-based, thoughtful discussions are among the principal reasons that yours truly continues to visit this site.
Apple, like most thriving enterprises, is adapting to an evolving dynamic interplay of society, technology and culture (hence the company’s emphasis on expanding the diversity of its workforce, but that’s a topic for another time). As such, and specifically because Apple play the long game, the company must evolve on an arc commensurate with that of the wider society. Because that arc far exceeds the minute span of a human lifetime, it can appear to us as linear, flat or unremarkable. Moreover, this can lead us to a curiously contradictory set of reactions to Apple’s transformation from a boutique computer house to a global platform behemoth, and to a grossly incorrect assessments of reality.
On the one hand, we perceive the evolution of Apple’s platform as flat, with little to no change relative to the episodic, oftentimes frenetic or marginally successful experiments of Apple’s competitors. This leads us to ask why didn’t Apple do that if they’re so ‘innovative’, or at least why aren’t they following suit. Herein lies all the difference between the organic evolution of an integral whole and the accidental growth spasms of a discontinuous and inharmonious amalgam of parts.
I suggest that Apple’s arc appears flat to our individual time – bound perspective in much the same way that the physical horizon appears flat to our earthbound visual observation. To appreciate Apple’s growth arc and projected course requires both observation and, sadly for those in search of a simplistic world view, thoughtful organisation of those observations into a harmonious narrative that both explains what we have seen and reasonably, perhaps accurately, anticipates what we have yet to see. In science, we call this a working theory, which is distinct from either an opinion or a baseless and fact-free assertion. Indeed, this is precisely analogous to our reasoning out the true shape and size of our planet in ancient times. (Most physical phenomena have their analogues in our intellectual and spiritual life, but I digress).
On the other hand, when we pick out isolated features of that expansive arc, such as a new product that our static world view failed to anticipate, we are discomfited, quibble about its value, meaning and relevance, and swear by all the gods and goddesses of tech and the idols of our desires that the company has lost its true north and needs new direction and leadership.
We are correct in asserting that this is not our father’s Apple, nor could it be and have the technological and cultural footprint that it currently enjoys, let alone the market cap.
Regarding what we have yet to see, this is, in my opinion, not about specific products per se, but about directionality and relevance to our present unmet and emerging needs. This requires that we look at Apple’s skill set, specifically Apple’s capacity to integrate hardware and software, its trajectory of leveraging those to products of increasingly greater complexity and capability into an integrated platform of products and services, and project forward to logical next steps of function and need. And while this may seldom lead us to predict Apple’s next product or service, it may, more often than not, lead less to dismay and despair when we are greeted with the unexpected, than to a recognition of new options and opportunities.