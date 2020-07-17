The Technology and Impact of the Mac’s Move to Apple Silicon

The Week’s Apple News Debris

• Okay, we now know Apple is switching its Macs to Apple Silicon (ARM). The implications are enormous. So if you’re looking for a sweeping overview of the ARM technology, I found it. Here’s everything you need to know. This article from ZDNet is just about required reading for today’s Mac user.

In addition, a former Apple exec, Jean-Louis Gassée, thinks this move will have a dramatic effect on the computer industry. See: “Former Mac boss predicts PC makers will have to dump AMD and Intel to ‘go ARM’.”

… he says Apple’s decision to phase out Intel CPUs in favor of its own silicon based on ARM will force “PC OEMs to reconsider their allegiance to x86 silicon…and that will have serious consequences for the old Wintel partnership.”

• 9to5Mac has a nice article on NBCUniversal’s Peacock TV streaming service. All the essentials. “NBC Peacock: How to watch free on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, what’s available, how to cancel.”

• Are you pondering your move to macOS Big Sur? Why make the leap? Here’s a nice overview of the most visible changes. “MacOS Big Sur: 5 of the best new features in Apple’s latest OS.”

• Apple is very conservative in its iPhone battery technology. Very, very rarely, out of a 2+ billion iPhones sold, do we hear about an iPhone battery catching on fire. So it’s not surprising to hear about a reduction in battery design capacity to meet worldwide safety certification standards. Still, in the process of being sensational, Forbes’s Gordon Kelly dishes up a juicy dose of battery notes. “Apple Reveals Serious Battery Problem For New iPhone 12 Models.”

• Trusted Reviews gives us a glimpse. “What does the iPhone 12 look like?”

The phone also has a more angular design than Apple’s previous iPhone 11 line, that’s more akin to the classic iPhone 5.

Many iPhone users have fond memories of that chiseled, squarish aluminum design and look forward to its return.

With Thunderbolt 4 assured on Apple Silicon Macs, it’s time to look at TB4 tech. Cult of Mac investigates: “Thunderbolt 4 brings only incremental advances over Thunderbolt 3.” This article clarifies important TB3, TB4 and USB-C details.

• Finally, if you’re thinking about a new Apple Watch in a few months, it’s time to check out CNET’s “Apple Watch 6 rumor roundup.” This article covers everything we think we know right now about AWS6.

