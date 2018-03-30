The iPad Paradox: Why it Can’t Really Teach Kids to Code

Page 2 – News Debris For The Week of March 26th

Windows 10 Security No Longer a Laughing Matter

If you had any doubts about migrating from Windows 7 to Windows 10, let the U.S. military be your guide. “US Military Close to Completing Windows 10 Upgrade.” Rich Mogull, one of my upcoming guests on Background Mode told me that Windows 10 security is far superior to Windows 7 and is now on par with macOS. If you haven’t yet migrated, ask yourself what’s holding you back from this more secure OS.

This is far cry from the days when Windows XP (2001-2008) was a security nightmare. Microsoft has made significant advancements in Windows security, according to Rich Mogull. While Windows 10 may have its frustrations and idiosyncrasies it’s no longer so easy to dismiss its level of security as grossly inferior compared to macOS. We can probably thank the U.S. military for that.

More Debris

• If you were a bit overwhelmed by all the new services and tools Apple announced at its “Field Trip” education event in Chicago, here’s a great rundown of each. “Here are all of Apple’s new tools for the classroom.”

• I have written a lot about Apple TV 4K and the HDR technologies called HDR10 and Dolby Vision. But these post-production techniques don’t work with live broadcasts. For those, the Apple TV 4K supports a third version of HDR called Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG). If you want to learn more, here’s a great overview by John Archer: “Hybrid Log Gamma explained: the new HDR TV broadcast format.”

• The co-leader at DigiDNA, the developers of iMazing, is Gregorio Zanon. Because he’s intimately involved with the internals of iOS, he’s in a great position to provide guidance on backing up your iPhone. Here’s his stellar article. “Why Backing Up iPhone Still Matters.”

• Finally, you know it’s true. Some entrepreneur is always thinking about how to offer cool accessories for popular Apple products. But can it go too far? In this case, it would seem so. See: “Apple accessories have gone too far.”

