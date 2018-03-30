The iPad Paradox: Why it Can’t Really Teach Kids to Code

Page 2 – News Debris For The Week of March 26th
Windows 10 Security No Longer a Laughing Matter
If you had any doubts about migrating from Windows 7 to Windows 10, let the U.S. military be your guide. “US Military Close to Completing Windows 10 Upgrade.” Rich Mogull, one of my upcoming guests on Background Mode told me that Windows 10 security is far superior to Windows 7 and is now on par with macOS. If you haven’t yet migrated, ask yourself what’s holding you back from this more secure OS.
This is far cry from the days when Windows XP (2001-2008) was a security nightmare. Microsoft has made significant advancements in Windows security, according to Rich Mogull. While Windows 10 may have its frustrations and idiosyncrasies it’s no longer so easy to dismiss its level of security as grossly inferior compared to macOS. We can probably thank the U.S. military for that.
More Debris
• If you were a bit overwhelmed by all the new services and tools Apple announced at its “Field Trip” education event in Chicago, here’s a great rundown of each. “Here are all of Apple’s new tools for the classroom.”
• I have written a lot about Apple TV 4K and the HDR technologies called HDR10 and Dolby Vision. But these post-production techniques don’t work with live broadcasts. For those, the Apple TV 4K supports a third version of HDR called Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG). If you want to learn more, here’s a great overview by John Archer: “Hybrid Log Gamma explained: the new HDR TV broadcast format.”
• The co-leader at DigiDNA, the developers of iMazing, is Gregorio Zanon. Because he’s intimately involved with the internals of iOS, he’s in a great position to provide guidance on backing up your iPhone. Here’s his stellar article. “Why Backing Up iPhone Still Matters.”
• Finally, you know it’s true. Some entrepreneur is always thinking about how to offer cool accessories for popular Apple products. But can it go too far? In this case, it would seem so. See: “Apple accessories have gone too far.”
Particle Debris is a generally a mix of John Martellaro’s observations and opinions about a standout event or article of the week (preamble on page one) followed on page two by a discussion of articles that didn’t make the TMO headlines, the technical news debris. The column is published most every Friday except for holiday weeks.
Google finally got it right, ditch Android and use a real computer OS – not a mobile toy one for their tabs. Chrome. It’s so funny with all that money Apple gets further and further away from thinking esoterically. 🖥
What do you think ChromeOS is? Its base is the same as Android with Chrome as the windowing interface.
Apple has some peculiar ideas of demonstrating how the iPad fits in the classroom.
I haven’t used Playgrounds, but I’d only expect it to teach About coding. Good fundamental concepts are a valuable starting point. Not everyone will want to code. As with any subject, there will be those with aptitude and this is a a way of identifying that. If everyone did Playgrounds, perhaps future politicians will have a modicum of understanding so we don’t end up with the situation where they just believe they can pass a law and we’ll all have encryption that keeps our information safe and the government can have backdoors that nobody else can have. Maybe. 😀
As for Education. Apple’s point is valid. Creative students are better in all areas of achievement. Up against a $200 low maintenance, seamlessly vertically integrated device, whether it falls apart within a year or not… it’s still a big ask of human nature.
Why does everything have to come down to a geek’s version of what is educational? Why does an iPad, or any device for that matter, have to be able to teach people to code? Does everyone have to learn to code?
All of these articles are by geeks, targeted to geeks, and looking to perpetuate the geek culture. Sorry folks… being a geek is not for everyone. Everyone does not want to learn to write code!
I wish these geeks would get their heads out of the bit bucket and look at the real world. In the real world, there are all sorts of uses for educational tools that do not require coding. There is no code in the creative processes whether it be art, design, video production, or anything else in that regard.
Does learning the sciences require you to code? Can the video and touch aspects of the iPad allow students to examine the principles of botany, chemistry, biology, and astronomy? What does code have to do with learning about how seeds germinate?
For those of us who have lived in the Real World [TM], outside of the geek culture, it is these types of articles that the people find annoying. It is techno-elitism at its worst. How about putting aside your taped glasses, remove your pocket protectors, turn off your HP-16C (go Google it… and I own one!), and see what Tim Cook and company see… the birth of a tool that is not for the geeks but for the masses. A tool to help teach the world outside the world of code. Come join us in this real world… we actually get things done!
Scott
Retired from this industry because of stuff like this!
Spot on! Or course we need coders in our society and everyone should at least a basic grasp of it just as we should for anatomy and physiology.