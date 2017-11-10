With iPhone X Shipping, the Competition Can Just Throw in the Towel

Last week, I collected some of the best articles about the iPhone X. Since then, I’ve found several more. Together, these tidbits continue to tell a great story about this amazing iPhone.

Beyond just being extraordinary and selling well, the iPhone X serves several other purposes. First, it increases Apple’s Average Selling Price (ASP). Second, it’s aspirational. It brings intrigued customers into the stores to inspect. They might leave with an iPhone 8, and that’s okay. Or they might be inspired to order an X. Third, the iPhone X is a shot across the bow of the competition. Michael Gartenberg at iMore sums up the iPhone X phenomenon.

The X reminds a market that sometimes slips into thinking Apple can’t innovate anymore that it just might want to think again.

And for now, it certainly seems that the iPhone X will be a runaway hit. Jonny Evans has collected all the sales data he can find. “These 12+ Numbers Suggest the Scale of iPhone X Demand.

As an aside, if you’ve been wondering how many iPhones Apple sells each year and what the growth path has been, here’s a chart from Business Insider. The accompanying text has a short discussion about why the return to growth is important. The iPhone X and its successors certainly look to achieve that.

Finally, what might Apple be planning next to make our minds explode? No one knows, but how about an iPhone X Plus? (OMG). It’s just a concept by Martin Hajek, but it does present a tasty possibility. “Drool-worthy concept gives iPhone X a Plus-sized upgrade.”

