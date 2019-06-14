Which Now? Mac Pro or iMac Pro?

The new 2019 Mac Pro brings us to ponder the state of the 2017 iMac Pro. I found one article that starts the exploration.

Digital Trends compares the iMac Pro specs to the new Mac Pro.

While the new Mac Pro and iMac Pro are aimed squarely at the same group of people, they’re actually quite different beasts, each with their own pros, cons and considerations to take into account. In this guide, we’ll lay out everything you need to know about them.

The problem is, the iMac Pro hasn’t been upgraded from its original 2017 specs. A potential buyer has to think about acquiring two year old hardware, Still, it’s a formidable Mac for those who also want a built-in Apple display.

…we’d be remiss not to talk about the iMac Pro’s built-in 5K display. At 27 inches diagonally and with a 5,120 x 2,880 resolution, this is a fantastic display for tasks like video- and photo-editing, which require plenty of screen real estate. It features 500 nits of brightness and uses the P3 wide color gamut for excellent clarity and color reproduction.

But one question arises. Is there too big a gulf between these two behemoths and a loaded Mac mini? Tell me what you think.

More News Debris

• We might be getting some new MacBooks, of some kind, soon. MacRumors has done some sleuthing and speculates on which models they might be. “Apple Registers 7 Unreleased Mac Notebooks in Eurasian Database.”

Soon we may know if the 12-inch MacBook survives.

• For some time now, there has been speculation about when Apple might replace the Lightning port on 2019 iPhones (iPhone 11?) with USB-C. Now, it appears the change might happen in the 2019 models. “Apple Accidentally Leaks Radical iPhone Upgrade.”

Look closely at Apple’s first beta of iOS 13 and you will find there is a new recovery mode screen for your iPhone, and on it the Lightning cable shown in iOS 12 has been swapped for USB-C.

This does make good sense given where Apple has gone with the iPad previously.

• I have written before about tech rage against robots. It gets taken out on robots that visibly steal jobs from humans. Here’s a recent example. “Uber says people are bullying its self-driving cars with rude gestures and road rage.” I expect to see more of this. The way out is for companies to retrain their employees, in anti-greed, investment mode, for good paying jobs instead of dismissing them wholesale.

• Here’s a list of interesting iOS 13 features that TNW thinks we may have overlooked. My favorite is better insight into how apps are tracking your location.

• Apple is working hard to improve its Maps app. Jonny Evans at Apple Must explains. “WWDC: How Apple is making Maps much, much better.” After years of preferring Google Maps, I find myself using Apple Maps more and more. The accuracy is better, and I trust Apple more than Google.

• If you use the Vim or NeoVim editors in the macOS terminal, be aware of this from ars technica : “If you haven’t patched Vim or NeoVim text editors, you really, really should.” But the user has to enable an option that opens the door:

The latest version of Apple’s macOS is continuing to use a vulnerable version, although attacks only work when users have changed a default setting that enables a feature called modelines.

• Finally, we’re all to familiar with the perils of Notifications that have gone madly out of control. But this missive really punctuates how bad it can get in a humorous way. “How to turn your Apple Watch into a source of constant terror and dread.”

We need more tech humor like this one from boing boing.

Particle Debris is a generally a mix of John Martellaro’s observations and opinions about a standout event or article(s) of the week followed by a discussion of articles that didn’t make the TMO headlines, the technical news debris. The column is published most every Friday except for holiday weeks.

