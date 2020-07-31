MacBooks with Apple Silicon Could be Substantially Cheaper

The Week’s Apple News Debris

• Tom’s Guide has the story about new MacBooks with Apple Silicon:

This news comes from @Komiya_jp, a leaker who just recently spat out the entire Apple Fall 2020 product release schedule. According to them, the first ARM MacBook will cost $799 … [U.S.]

Just as has been predicted, Apple has found that it’s “… much cheaper to make its own A-series Apple Silicon chips than to buy” from Intel. And note that this is apparently a redo of the short-lived 12-inch MacBook (2015-19), although we don’t know whether the display will stay at 12 inches. My money is on 13 inches.

Why not just pocket the newfound profit? I think the education market drivess the decision to pass the savings on to the consumer. I have argued that Apple, being devoured in some school districts by Chromebooks, needs something better than a kilobuck MacBook Air to go to war with. Educational pricing for a $799 MacBook could approach $730 singly. Less in some volume.

Other, future ARM-based Macs should reflect similar savings. w00t!

• Speaking of ARM, last week I noted that Softbank has put Arm holdings up for sale. This week, it’s being reported by Bloomberg that: “Nvidia in Advanced Talks to Buy SoftBank’s Chip Company Arm.”

A deal for Arm could be the largest ever in the semiconductor industry, which has been consolidating in recent years as companies seek to diversify and add scale. But any deal with Nvidia, which is a customer of Arm, would likely trigger regulatory scrutiny as well as a wave of opposition from other users.

Asking price is about $52 billion.

• I have wondered out loud (on TDO) if the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, season 2, set in the current day, would reflect the reality of the coronavirus. Now we know. Cult of Mac reports: “The Morning Show curse? Apple TV+ show’s second season gets a rewrite.”

Whether we’ll see masks or the production will work around that issue remains to be seen.

• Have you wondered how NBCUniversal’s Peacock TV streaming service has done? Now we know thanks to Comcast’s Q2 earnings report. “Peacock ‘exceeded expectations’ with 10M subs – Comcast CEO.” That’s fairly impressive. Of course, the basic tier is free, so many subscribers just figured, “What the hey, go for it.” Actual viewership, down the road, will tell a better story.

• Recently, the big four tech giant CEOs testified before Congress. Tim Cook was one. Which one helped (or hurt) his company the most? Fast Company ranks them from best to worst.

• Finally, some Mandalorian, season 2 news. “The Mandalorian season 2 will deal with a major part of Star Wars lore.”

The Darksaber, a lightsaber-like weapon seen at the end of season 1 of the now Emmy-nominated Disney Plus series, will be a major focus in the next set of episodes.

I can’t wait for October.

Particle Debris is generally a mix of John Martellaro’s observations and opinions about a standout event or article(s) of the week followed by a discussion of articles that didn’t make the TMO headlines, the technical news debris. The column is published most every Friday except for holiday weeks.

