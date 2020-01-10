When an Apple Macintosh Isn’t a Macintosh Anymore

Some weeks ago, I was struck by the thought that Apple had almost entirely managed to scrub its corporate communications of the word “Macintosh.” My search confirmed my initial hunch that there is only one official remaining use of the word “Macintosh” by today’s Apple: the default “Macintosh HD” name of the internal drive on a new Mac.

At Tidbits, Adam Engst asks: “Are you a Macintosh user?” It turns out to be a loaded question because of “ The One Remaining Use of the Word “Macintosh.” by Apple.

“Macintosh HD?” Not “Mac SSD”? Engst explores deftly.

I’ve been thinking about this situation for some time myself, specifically “why is Apple doing this?” I have no good answer.

The Week’s News Debris

• At PetaPixel, “It turns out that the “Night Mode” [on iPhone 11] doesn’t actually work with the iPhone’s telephoto lens, yet the phone goes out of its way to look like it does. Curious? I was. “iPhone 11 Pro’s Night Mode Isn’t What You Might Think.”

• You may have heard about this before. Now, it’s coming for consumers. No choice. “Microsoft will begin replacing Microsoft Edge with its Chromium-based browser next week.” Here’s some background reading. More from TechRadar.

• CES was full of 8K TVs, but perhaps the most important consumer development in UHDTV is actually the emergence of HDMI 2.1. See this article for a good overview: “The Most Important TVs Of CES 2020 Were Finally For The Masses.”

Also abundant at CES 2020 were robots. Here’s a cute one. “Meet MarsCat, a robot cat with lots of love to give and room to grow.” There’s a demo video included.

MarsCat is currently up for crowdfunding on Kickstarter, with Elephant [Robotics] having already surpassed its goal of $20,000 and on track to raise at least $100,000 more than that target.

Elephant Robotics is already a successful commercial robotics company, so perhaps MarsCat has a better chance than, say, Mayfield Robotics’ Kuri did.

ATSC 3.0 has been eagerly awaited by TV techies. This standard supports a host of 4K technologies for over-the-air (OTA) broadcasting, and the newest UHDTVs will have ATSC 3 tuners. See: “ATSC 3.0 OTA Tuners Will Be Released in the US in The Next Few Days.” This took too long, but it’s finally coming. Implementations by many TV stations is planned for 2020.

