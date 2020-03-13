Macs Are Wonderful, But Apple Has Some ‘Splainin To Do

Two recent articles made the Particle Debris article of the week.

“MacBooks unlike anything Apple has ever made are coming soon.”

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo further detailed two other MacBook products supposed to launch later this year, and in 2021, both devices that Apple never made before. The first one is the ARM MacBook that we’ve been talking about for a few years now. The Apple-made chips inside the iPhone and iPad would be capable of powering a device like the MacBook Pro and Air, although they would have to be customized for laptop usage. Also, macOS and macOS apps would have to be updated to run on the A-series chips. The ARM MacBook is supposed to launch in the fourth quarter of 2020 or in the first quarter of 2021, Kuo said, without revealing whether Apple is eyeing the Pro or Air lines for this ARM upgrade.

and…

“ARM Mac Pro coming sooner rather than later, says Jean-Louis Gassee.”

Jean-Louis Gassee has changed his mind about the ARM Mac shift, and now believes that an ARM Mac Pro is the inevitable endpoint — and is not that far away.

Right now, we’re a bit intrigued, maybe excited, about this transition. However, as it plays out, Apple is going to have a public relations issue. Namely:

Will some or all Macs make the transition? Why? Explain please. So we can plan. What is the market segment rationale? That is, for certain pro markets, are the customers crying out for ARM and its attendant migration issues? Or is ARM more about serving Apple’s interests, i.e., dissatisfaction with Intel and a desire to be more vertically integrated? For the customer, is this transition clearly beneficial — despite a few expected headaches? Is it really all about speed, low heat, longer battery life? A signature evolution of the Mac? Or is it some (evil) mastermind plan to merge the Mac platform with iPads? How Apple couches its promotion will be key to customer enthusiasm and buyer confidence.

A confident, well-articulated presentation of these issues is essential.

One of the issues Apple has brought on itself is emphasizing design over its dedication to serving specific tech markets. By absolving itself of this responsibility, in the past, to always work more closely with tech customers, Apple has granted itself the liberty to dabble with unwise design decisions. Look at https://www.apple.com/mac/ The market focus is on education and business, nothing else.

Celebrating and serving a broad range of specific markets is the way to telegraph Apple’s belief in the Mac.

The Week’s News Debris

• For just about every advance in technology, there appears to be either a downside or unintended consequences. Here’s a scary example. “Google location data turned a random biker into a burglary suspect.”

I suppose the right approach is to know as much about the corresponding Apple technology you use as the police so you can challenge these kinds of faulty technical surmises. But that’s a huge task for most. Tech attorneys: are you ready?

• Debate resolution: Apple TV+ isn’t worth the price. This thesis is argued by Max Cea at GQ. “Has Apple TV+ Produced Anything Worth Subscribing For?”

… Amazing Stories is emblematic of Apple’s broader lineup one trimester in: it verges from bland to expendable. All it takes is one House of Cards to rebound. And Apple indeed has exciting projects coming down the pike, like a Spike Jonze-created Beastie Boys documentary and a Chris Evans-starring crime drama. And yet, thus far, the company’s output isn’t merely disappointing; it’s puzzling. Why do none of its shows add up to their considerable parts?

What do you think? Are you glued to and mesmerized by Apple TV+? Or is it an afterthought after you’ve explored a wealth of orignal content elsewhere?

• iOS 14 is on the way, likely announced and demoed at WWDC 2020. But here’s a preview. “The 3 Best New Features Probably Coming to Apple’s iOS 14.” A sampling:

The home screen on your iPhone has been basically the same since the first version back in 2007. A few small changes have allowed you to add more items to the bottom tray, and fit more icons on the screen, but basically the grid design has remained mostly the same. Now, there’s reason to believe that may change.

Inc. explains the changes. I can’t wait.

• Finally,

“Ahem. Replicator: Tea, Earl Grey, decaff.”

