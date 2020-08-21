iPhone 12 Leak

Apple has been recording the virtual iPhone 12 keynote event. In a massive iPhone 12 leak, details have emerged.

And so … the Particle Debris article of the week come from BGR.

A … leaker now says Apple has started recording its virtual iPhone launch event, a keynote the leaker supposedly attended.

Four iPhone 12 models are confirmed with the two least expensive coming in the third week of October and the Pro models delayed until November.

This is a very interesting, seemingly solid set of leaks.

The Week’s Apple News Debris

• Apple Watch market share is growing and is now about 51 percent – which puts it in first place by far. In 1H 2019, it was about 43 percent. Garmin and Samsung duke it out for 2nd and 3rd place, but in single digits. For more: “Apple Dominates Smart Watch Market in First Half of 2020 Thanks to Series 5 Demand.” This dominance has been in place for years, according to MacRumors.

• Tom’s Guide says: “iPad Air 4 release date and price just leaked — and it’s a big upgrade.”

The sources reportedly told the Chinese website that a fourth-generation iPad Air will arrive early next year and will sport a design that’s more in line with the iPad Pro 2020’s aesthetic. That means no more bulky bezels and likely the removal of the Touch ID-enabled home button.

Reportedly, it will also make the leap from a Lightning to USB-C port.

• Apple just hit a market cap of US$2T. Can it get well on the way to $3T? Gene Munster at Loup Ventures explains how it will happen. “Apple to $2 Trillion and Beyond.”

While we understand that, for some investors, $3 trillion is even harder to envision, we believe there is a clear path to that next milestone. The path to $3 trillion starts with the fact that the world has changed. Apple’s current and future golden geese (wellness, AR, autonomous systems) are becoming more central to our lives in this new world.

Munster gives us a thoughtful, impressive lists of “products and themes will move Apple beyond $2 trillion.”

• tvOS 14 will bring us some nice new features. A nice recap is in: “Apple Seeds Fifth Beta of tvOS 14 to Public Beta Testers.”

tvOS 14‌ brings a new Picture in Picture mode so you can watch TV, movies, and videos while using other apps. You can even AirPlay to a Picture in Picture window. Multiuser gaming support for Apple Arcade lets each tvOS user keep track of game levels, leaderboards, and invitations, and there’s now support for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive Controller.

Back in June, the release of a next gen Apple TV 4K box seemed imminent. It didn’t happen, and we don’t know why. Maybe it was held up to accomodate Apple’s new Apple One bundles. Or maybe there were P.I.P. issues in tvOS 13. Given how ripe it must be, it must surely be coming as a fall product release, replete with tvOS 14.

• In March, the big ISP’s suspended data caps so people could work effectively from home. But. Rob Pegoraro reports for USA Today: “Data caps still alive as pledges from internet service providers expire.”

New policies from each major ISP are provided.

• Finally, we now know the Star Trek: Discovery season 3 release date. Oct 15. See the linked TechRadar article for a brief trailer. It will be on, of course, CBS All Access.

