The Week’s Apple News Debris

• Regular listeners to The Mac Observer’s Daily Observations Podcast know that I’m not a huge fan of the Mac mini for my own personal use. But I will admit that it’s a capable Mac for certain users. So this next pleased me when it caught my attention over at Cult of Mac: “A Mac mini and a massive screen make for a great combo [Setups].”

Duncan Schultz, a government official from the land down under, started working from his home in Brisbane earlier this year. It turned out to be a great opportunity to upgrade his setup. He got rid of his 2015 iMac and instead bought himself a 2020 Mac mini and decided to experiment. He specced out his Mac mini with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. He wanted plenty of screen real estate without having two screens. So he connected it to a Samsung 43-inch 4K Smart TV and is not looking back.

Very nicely configured. And 32 GB RAM. Sweet.

• At iMore Rene Ritchie fills us in on iPhone water resistance. “iPhone 12 should change the water resistance game.”

You may think your iPhone — your any phone really — is water proof… but it isn’t. It isn’t even really water resistant, not for all water, not all the time. It’s… complicated. But I’m going to explain to you why that is, what you can do about it, and most importantly, what Apple could do about it with the iPhone 12 — or the iPhone after that.

There is much here to learn.

• There have been consistent rumors that only the high-end iPhone 12 Pro Max will support the fastest version of 5G, that is, millimeter wavelengths. Called mmWave. But few have explained the technical reason. In this article, “Source: Only one of Apple’s new iPhones supports the fastest 5G,” we learn why.

All the phones in the new iPhone 12 line will support the slower but more common Sub-6 type of 5G service, but only the largest, highest-end phone in the line, a 6.5-inch screen device likely called the iPhone Pro Max, will also support millimeter-wave 5G. The source says only the largest phone in the line has room inside for the special antenna design required for millimeter wave and larger battery needed to accommodate millimeter wave’s significant power draw.

MacRumors amplifies. You will pay for this luxury. Be mindful at purchase time.

• Quick but important tutorial from Forbes: “iOS 13.7: Apple’s New Covid-19 Contact Tracing System Explained.”

• Finally, Nathan Ingraham at engadget has spent a lot of time with the public beta of macOS Big Sur. Here is his report. “macOS Big Sur preview: Five things you should know before installing.” This is a good read.

