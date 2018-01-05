Meltdown and Spectre Flaws — What They Are and What to Do

There has been a lot of discussion about the Meltdown and Spectre flaws. Here is, perhaps, the most comprehensive discussion you’ll find by Peter Bright over at ars technica. “Meltdown and Spectre: Here’s what Intel, Apple, Microsoft, others are doing about it.”

Here is Apple’s official response: “Apple Says Meltdown Was Patched in iOS 11.2, macOS 10.13.2, and tvOS 11.2, with No Measurable Impact to Speed.”

Now that you’re fully briefed, how to respond? OSXDaily has very good advice. “How to Protect Against Meltdown & Spectre Security Flaws.”

One observation here. When flaws like this are found, responsible researchers alert the manufacturers. For example, Microsoft and likely Apple have been working on fixes and mitigations since November, 2017. However, you won’t find these fixes described publicly until the manufacturers have done all they can and rolled out updates.

And so, this is why it’s so important to upgrade your OSes, as OSXDaily advises, very soon after release. If you have an Apple device, Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV that cannot run the latest release of macOS, iOS, tvOS, the smart thing to do is trade it in (or decommission it) and purchase new equipment.

It may cost a little out of pocket, but this is the price we have to pay to stay ahead of the bad guys. Failure to stay updated is just asking for trouble.

