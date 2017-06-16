Former Microsoft Exec Has Amazing Things to Say About Apple’s WWDC Keynote

Page 2 – News Debris For The Week Of June 12th

A New Internet?

We’ve seen small glimpses of a possible satellite collaboration between Apple and Boeing. Here’s a new story that provides a lot more detail. “Boeing, Apple Could Build A New Internet In Space.” Salient sections:

At first glance, the satellite business may seem like a stretch for Apple. But consider that the company has sold more than a billion iPhones globally, sometimes with troublesome connections, and is looking at opportunities further afield such as mobile payments and autonomous driving, which will rely on access to robust, widespread wireless capabilities…. Josh Sullivan, director and senior equity analyst at Seaport Global Securities, doubts that Boeing would work directly with consumers or that Apple would develop rocket technology. ‘The most likely arrangement would be for Boeing to supply the satellite delivery and operation expertise and for Apple to handle some of the satellite hardware but more focused on the consumer side,’ he said.

It could boggle the mind.

More Debris

We already know that computer algorithms, often written by Ph.D. physicists, are used to buy and sell stocks at micro-time scales inaccessible to the human investor. But when a really sophisticated AI like IBM’s Watson gets into the act, the technical level takes a giant leap. Here’s the story. “IBM’s Watson supercomputer is getting into Wall Street stock-picking.” Isn’t it ironic that a supercomputer, built by iBM, is probably being used to buy and sell Apple stock?

There seems to be a heated debate about how one should interact with an intelligent speech agent (ISA). One camp says that it should be always listening, in each room, hands free. This is the Amazon Echo, for example. But it’s stationary. The other camp says that we should wear or at least have with us in our mobile lifestyle, our ISA. Apple does that via Siri in our iPhones and, optionally, an Apple Watch.

Recently, Tim Cook reiterated that stand with Siri in an interview with Bloomberg. Asked about Apple’s approach to the just announced HomePod and how it compares to the philosophy of the Amazon Echo, Mr. Cook said:

We’re actually already in the home through the iPhone you take with you everywhere. It’s in your pocket or laying on a stand. Today, pre-HomePod, I can control my home using Siri through the iPhone. When I get up in the morning, my iPhone is my alarm clock. I say, ‘Good morning,’ and all of a sudden my lights come on. The temperature adjusts and a series of things occur. We’re also in the home through Apple TV. Many people use iPad as their computing device. The desktop Mac enjoys a place in the home. The thing that has arguably not gotten a great level of focus is music in the home. So we decided we would combine great sound and an intelligent speaker.

I’m with Mr. Cook. In a few years, I predict, the future Apple Watch, able to measure and report blood glucose and monitor sleep, will be indispensable. Our ISA will always be with us, and the Amazon Echo will fade as a faddish, plastic living room ornament.

I’m out of space. I’ll wrap up with this delightful piece at The Atlantic. “What Apple Thought the iPhone Might Look Like in 1995.” It’s fairly long, as internet articles go, but it’s full of design history goodies.

Back to the future.

_____________________________

Particle Debris is a generally a mix of John Martellaro’s observations and opinions about a standout event or article of the week (preamble on page one) followed on page two by a discussion of articles that didn’t make the TMO headlines, the technical news debris. The column is published most every Friday except for holiday weekends.

