Former Microsoft Exec Has Amazing Things to Say About Apple’s WWDC Keynote

Steven Sinofsky was a Microsoft executive, president of the Windows Division, from mid 2009 to late 2012. He was known for his strong advocacy of Windows everywhere and was responsible for Windows 7 and 8. Today, he’s a board member at Andreessen Horowitz.

One would expect Mr. Sinofsky to have a particularly Microsoftian state of mind with regard to Apple’s products and philosophy. But that was hardly in evidence when he penned a recent missive. It’s the Particle Debris article of the week: “WWDC 2017 — Some Thoughts.” Sinofsky opens with…

I have attended WWDC for many years, sometimes as a partner (working on Office), sometimes as competitors (working on Windows), and sometimes just as an interested developer (grad school). There are always a range of emotions coming out of the event.

It gets better.

Amazingly, the tone of the article couldn’t be more enthusiastic about Apple’s keynote. It also surfaced evidence of, perhaps, a submerged enthusiasm that one wouldn’t normally expect from a former Microsoft executive.

One of the most interesting comments author Sinofsky made was this in regard to the evolution of iOS 11.

From a developer perspective, the capabilities in this release of iOS combined with the broadening device ecosystem (Watch and HomePod) are furthering the gap between iOS and Android. This is introducing important choices for developers. I continue to believe that ‘winners’ in categories will integrate and exploit native platforms and viewing every advance through a cross-platform lens is an innovation disadvantage. It is always important to remember that few customers own multiple platforms and so being consistent across platforms solves your problem but not customer problems.

Indeed, if I read that positive comment about Apple correctly, viewing any advance through any particular kind of agenda-shaped lens is bad. For example all of Apple’s four different OSes are derived from one common parent, Darwin, but each serves its own platform best and exploits the unique hardware in the best possible way. This is, I suspect, what Sinofsky was talking about when he mentioned choices for developers.

Author Sinofsky also enthusiastically echoes what the Apple community has surmised about Apple’s iPad initiatives.

What I believe Apple has cleverly done is introduce features such as ‘windowing’, drag and drop, and app switching that will cause the industry to take note of the improved productivity potential while at the same time not forcing a ‘desktop’ model on ‘everyone’. By and large these features are likely to fall to power users, but that is often how markets tilt. The new Files app (which is very early) will prove to be a game changer and so clearly ups the ‘power’ of the device as many core productivity scenarios are about juggling multiple files in some workflow.

Bingo.

In summary, what’s interesting about this article is not the recap of what was announced at the keynote (and quickly celebrated). Instead, we see a seasoned, former Microsoft executive virtually signing off on every product, technology and framework that Apple presented. With evident joy.

Plus, all this was particularly interesting to me because we had previously learned about Mr. Sinofsky’s resistance, back in 2010, to one of his colleague’s (J Allard) proposal for a tablet to compete with Apple’s new iPad. That was the ill-fated Courier project. The deal breaker was that it didn’t run Windows.

I can only guess that, after reading this essay, Mr. Sinofsky might have some interesting things to say, today, about his feelings back then. I’d love to get him on Background Mode to explain it all. Meanwhile, his analysis of WWDC’s keynote from his modern-day perspective is fascinating to read.

