A New iMac Seems Imminent

We’ve been expecting a new iMac with an Intel 10th generation CPU, Comet Lake. It wasn’t announced at WWDC, but reports suggest this new iMac seems imminent.

That discussion comes from 9to5Mac: “When will Apple release a new iMac, and should you buy now or wait?”

Rumors of a new 2020 iMac have been circulating for several months, and it appears that we’re inching closer and closer to a release. This brings up a few important questions, though, about whether you should buy now or wait, and consider the forthcoming Mac transition to Apple Silicon.

Author Miller goes on to cover the expected changes in this new iMac.

Rumors indicate that the 2020 iMac will feature a new industrial design with slimmer bezels, similar to the Pro Display XDR and iPad Pro.

Then there’s the discussion of whether to buy this, very likely, last Intel-based iMac and ride out the early days of the transition to Apple Silicon. Or wait for the ARM-based iMacs, get on with the future, and likely benefit from much faster iMacs.

For example, Apple Silicon Macs will be able to run iPhone and iPad apps natively, while Intel-powered Macs will not. Interestingly, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that a new 24-inch iMac will be one of the first Macs to make the switch to Apple Silicon.

In fact, the Developer Transition Kit (DTK) Mac mini (A12Z) has already been benchmarked—with good results.

Also, as an aside, benchmarks for the Comet Lake iMac have also been leaked. That’s almost a guarantee these iMacs exist and will ship soon. The reason they weren’t announced at WWDC is likely because Apple didn’t want to muddy the waters of its Apple Silicon announcement.

In any case, it’s a tough decision for many in need of a new iMac.

The Week’s Apple News Debris

• What if your local Apple store is closed, and you need an Apple device repaired? Check out this support page at Apple.

• Apple may have figured out a new way for the future Apple Watch to detect hand gestures. And it’s pretty nifty. See: “Vein-scanning could help future Apple Watch detect no-touch gestures.” Briefly,

What the system does require is the capturing of vein positions, relative spacing, shape, displacement, and blood flow. By examining how the veins are in specific hand positions, it is possible for the system to determine how the user moves their hand in general, and infer what kind of gesture they are performing.

Very cool.

• The pandemic lockdowns have helped all the streaming TV services, including Apple TV+. Cult of Mac writes: “More than a quarter of U.S. households sampled Apple TV+ during lockdown.”

The research firm notes that more than two in five U.S. households with broadband have trialed a streaming video service during lockdown. A surprisingly large 8% of households have trialed four or more. Among new subscribers to TV streaming services, Apple TV+ was sampled by 27% of households, the report states.

But holding onto subscribers is the looming challenge for Apple.

A recent report suggests that Apple TV+ currently has in the region of 10 million users. However, at least half of these are on the free trial offered by Apple. Apple gives one year’s free subscription to anyone who bought a new iPad, iPhone, Mac or Apple TV in the past year. That means that, unlike other services, lots of people are likely getting Apple TV+ for free.

Showtime is November 2, 2020, the date when those who have a free Apple TV+ subscription must decide to pay up or let it lapse. Look for Apple to do something dramatic in mid-late October to entice those free trial customers to pay up.

• A version of macOS Big Sur and many apps will run natively on Apple Silicon Macs (ARM). So that, in turn, raises the possibility of macOS running on an iPhone. At Cult of Mac, Ed Hardy explores that delicious option. “An iPhone running macOS apps could be all the computer you need.”

There are lots of fascinating things to ponder in this article. They will boggle your mind.

