Important Things to Know About New MacBook Pros, Apple Watch 6 and iPhone 12

Without further ado, let’s jump right into the good stuff.

The Week’s News Debris

• The 16-inch MacBook Pro was updated in December, 2019. But its little brother, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, was not. But now, it’s thought that the 13-inch model will get its update in May. And so, Digital Trends writes: “You should wait a little longer to buy a MacBook Pro.”

Here’s a MacBook Pro bolt from the blue. “Here’s why you should probably charge your MacBook Pro using the ports on its right side. This gets technical, but there’s enough there there to investigate and act if needed.

I’ve seen reports that the Apple Watch 6 will have a pulse oximeter. Tom’s Guide ponders how this new feature might help. “Apple Watch 6 could combat coronavirus with this new feature.”

A pulse oximeter is designed to detect silent hypoxia, a life-threatening condition that has determined the fate of many of the 2 million coronavirus patients around the world. In an op-ed for The New York Times, emergency doctor Richard Leviathan says widespread pulse oximetry ‘could provide an early warning system for the kinds of breathing problems associated with Covid pneumonia.’

• Rumors suggest there will be four iPhone 12 models in the fall. How much will each cost? Tom’s Guide has a report. “iPhone 12 leak reveals price details on every model.”

… the cheapest and smallest iPhone 12 of the bunch — the 5.4-inch model — will start at $700, while the larger 6.1-inch variant reportedly could tack on a $50 premium. Meanwhile, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch Pro Max, as they’ve been unofficially named, may cost $999 and $1,099, respectively.

• Speaking of iPhone pricing, The Motley Fool thinks: “Apple Gets iPhone SE Pricing All Wrong in India.” The author makes a strong case, but Apple iPhone sales always manage to defy the naysayers.

• As for iPhone 12 features and ship dates, see: “Analysts suggests only US iPhone 12 will have faster 5G; launch ‘Oct to Dec’” There is lots of detail and some conflicting reports here from multiple analysts here. Best to read, digest & simply ponder.

• You may have already read about a serious security flaw in the iPhone’s mail app. Here’s some good (and more in-depth) reporting from the Washington Post. “Apple’s built-in iPhone mail app is vulnerable to hackers, research says.”

• Finally, yet another TV streaming service will soon be upon us. “HBO Max: Launch date, prices, shows and movies to expect.”

HBO Max, the HBO-anchored streaming service finally announced to be launching May 27, has much in common with its competitors in the streaming wars like Disney Plus and Peacock, not to mention Netflix. Like those, HBO Max will have a sprawling catalog of hit shows and movies, plus a big-budget slate of exclusive originals packed with stars.

Despite its hefty US$15/month subscription price, I expect it to do well.

Particle Debris is generally a mix of John Martellaro’s observations and opinions about a standout event or article(s) of the week followed by a discussion of articles that didn’t make the TMO headlines, the technical news debris. The column is published most every Friday except for holiday weeks.

