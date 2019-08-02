Next Year’s MacBook Pro Line is Going to be Dramatically Better

The Particle Debris article of the week comes from Jason Cross at Macworld.

What Intel’s new Ice Lake chips could mean for future MacBooks

This article explains: “Intel just launched its 10th-generation mobile CPUs. Here’s what you can expect if and when Apple puts them in its laptops.”

Here’s the gist. Intel has just launched its 10th generation Core processors, code named Ice Lake. They’ll feature a 10 nm process, and they should be ready for PCs in the last calendar quarter of 2019. Some of these CPUs are likely to show up in future MacBook Pros.

Often, a MacBook refresh featuring new Intel processors hits the market between three and six months after the first Windows laptops. If that holds true again, we can expect 10th-generation processors to arrive in MacBooks in the spring or summer of 2020.

It doesn’t appear, as a result, that they’ll be ready for Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, rumored for October.

If you’d like to check out a shorter, summary article, Ben Lovejoy at 9to5Mac summarizes. “Intel’s Ice Lake chips likely to dramatically boost Mac video processing.” There is technical information in all these articles that will help you be much better informed about your CPU choices in the future.

Things to look for as you read.

Graphics performance

Wi-Fi 6 support

Multi-core performance

Encryption and video compression speed

And then there’s this bolt from the blue at Cult of Mac. “Apple could introduce cellular 5G MacBooks in 2020.”

iPhones may not be the only 5G-enabled product Apple introduces next year. According to a new report [DigiTimes], Apple is planning its first ever cellular MacBooks for launch during the second half of 2020.

When combined with previous rumors that Apple will dump the plagued Butterfly keyboard mechanism, these new MacBooks should be just about spectacular.

More News Debris

• Want a quick list of macOS apps that are incompatible with macOS Catalina?

Steve Moser has a summary list of some popular apps plus a pointer to Apple’s own list of 235 incompatible apps. It’s not too early to start replacing your legacy 32-bit apps. Catalina should be out in late September.

• The FCC now has the authority to deal with spoofed text messages. See this at engadget . “FCC bans spoofed text messages and international robocalls.”

This week the FCC voted to approve rules that ban spoofing text messages and international robocalls. The new rules close long-standing loopholes in the Truth in Caller ID Act, which banned spoofing domestic calls but made it hard for the FCC to combat malicious text messages and calls coming from overseas. The FCC now has the legal authority to punish the “bad actors” behind these scams.

• The Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update just released does more than just resolve a sleep issue. The Eclectic Light Company explains. “Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update does bring some EFI updates.” This is just another example of why you should always apply the latest patches from Apple.

• Chrome, version 76, introduced some problematic changes to the URL presentation that seem ill-advised from a user awareness and security perspective. Davey Winder at Forbes explains. “Has Chrome 76 Given Billions Of Google Users An Incentive To Use Firefox Instead?” [Never mind that he violates Betteridge’s Law in the title.]

• What’s the most common privacy mistake people make? See: “A professional hacker reveals the top security mistake people make online — and it’s something you probably do every day.”

• Finally, it’s time to read up on TOF sensors, something that might be in your next iPhone. “The Next iPhone Might Have a Time-of-Flight Sensor—but What the Heck Is That?”

