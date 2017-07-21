No, the iPhone 8 Isn’t Going to Cost $1,400

Page 2 – News Debris For The Week Of July 17th

Working For and Then Leaving Apple

There is a myth. The myth is that all Apple employees are equal, have the same aspirations, the same feelings about the company, the same level of career evolution, and the same family structure. And so, when an employee visibly leaves Apple for a new adventure, there must be something wrong with Apple’s culture. Wrong.

Fortunately, Wired takes a more sober viewpoint and looks at both sides of the issue, citing plenty of history and analysis. The net result? Apple, like any company, has some employee churn.

Perhaps more relevant is the breadth of discussion in this article. And what that means is that anyone who’s thinking about seeking employment with Apple should remember that the cool public face of Apple and its amazing products is won with some really hard work and sacrifice behind the scenes. The two shouldn’t be confused with each other. Apple Park isn’t paradise, but for those with the aptitude, working there can be a significant part of one’s career development and satisfaction. For as long, that is, as one cares to do it.

Moving on at the right point is, often, the right thing to do.

More Debris

For a long time, as the iPhone became more and more succesful, Wall Street viewed Apple’s success as hitched to the iPhone wagon. The iPhone has come to account for about 60 percent of Apple’s annual revenue. Alas, nothing lasts forever.

Long ago, Apple realized that this percentage could not last, let alone improve. The company started thinking about how to convert its portfolio of products and ecosystems into a more enduring (and growing) revenue base. That’s why Apple has shifted to an emphasis on services even as it still makes the world’s best smartphone.

This very good article at Above Avalon goes into considerable detail about how Wall Street has come to also appreciate what Apple is thinking. “Wall Street Has Begun to Think About Apple In a New Way.” After all, an informed understanding about how well Apple is doing naturally translates into stock performance. And so the last thing Apple wants is for investors to be looking at the wrong kinds of metrics. This is another insightful article by author Cybart.

One of the ongoing challenges for cord cutters is to select a profile of services that meets their needs in terms of channels and content. Traditional satellite and cable typically include everything one might need, including live local channels which covers news and sports.

However, as one contemplates cutting the cord, one has to make sure there are no annoying holes in the live coverage. Behold, David Katzmaier (a former guest on Background Mode), with CNET has put together a fabulous Google Docs spreadsheet that lists the coverage of five major OTT services: DirecTV Now , Hulu with Live TV, Playstation Vue, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Here’s the introductory article: “Are your live local channels on a streaming TV service yet?” The first big block of red text links to the spreadsheet. Thanks David!

Is it Intelligent to build AI Sex Androids?

Finally, we often talk abut Artificial Intelligence here. When combined with friendly looking robots, compelling products can be built, and we continue to wonder if Apple will ever get into that business.

However, when combined with sophisticated female android constructs, there is the strong financial incentive to develop and sell sex companions. This whole subject brings up very difficult ethical issues.

What’s interesting is the current thinking about how, before the whole thing gets out of hand, there should be a translation of ethical concerns into applicable laws. That, however, is a difficult process for our culture to agree on. Anyway, here’s a very good article at the New York Times that goes into detail about the ethics of sex robots. “The Trouble With Sex Robots.” (Why the author elected not to use the more correct term, android, I don’t know.)

The final paragraph is notable.

There is a big difference between the right to dignity and privacy, the right to consensual sexual activity, and the idea that every man has some fundamental right to a woman’s body. By replicating women as realistically as possible, this is what such robots attempt to provide — down to every detail except the pesky necessity for an actual woman’s consent.

You will hear more and more about this topic in the future. One thing is likely, however. Those who construct our laws are unlikely to outright ban these kinds of androids in this early stage of their evolution unless forced to do so.

