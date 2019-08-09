Not All Robocall Blocking Apps on Your iPhone Can be Trusted

The Particle Debris article of the week comes from Zack Whittaker at Tech Crunch.

Robocall blocking apps caught sending your private data without permission.

Robocall-blocking apps promise to rid your life of spoofed and spam phone calls. But are they as trustworthy as they claim to be? One security researcher said many of these apps can violate your privacy as soon as they are opened.

This is dismaying because 1) Indie developers inherit a bad reputation for the behavior of others and 2) the behavior never should have circumvented Apple’s scrutiny. If independent testing, in this case by “a senior security consultant at cybersecurity firm NCC Group” can identify this behavior, why can’t Apple?

… he reserved some criticism for Apple, noting that app privacy policies “don’t appear to be monitored” as he discovered with [apps] Truecaller and Hiya.

The whole idea behind the App Store is that we ought to be able to trust the app to comply with Apple’s policies on user privacy. Something has gone wrong.

• Previously, I pointed to suggestions that Apple’s rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro could ship in October. Now, a “New report says Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro will be released sooner than expected.” Maybe September.

• Apple has a new version of its USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter. The model number is A2119. It supports HDMI 2.0 whereas the old version (model A1621) only supported HDMI 1.4. Read all about it in Apple’s support document.

• Phishing emails keep getting sent, and people keep falling for them. Why? Google has done some research and Fast Company has the story. “We keep falling for phishing emails, and Google just revealed why.” Google should know. Google mail blocks about 100 million phishing emails every day.

• Does Apple make it too hard to find and manage subscriptions in iOS? Mashable tries to make the case. “Hey Apple, stop hiding our subscriptions on iOS.” My opinion is that once you learned how to do it, the process doesn’t seem that opaque. Mashable shows how to do it in both iOS 12 and iOS 13. Still, whether it should be made even easier is open for debate.

• AT&T’s DirecTV and CBS have reached an agreement after a nearly three week outage. “AT&T, CBS end blackout with deal over payment rates for channels.”

In a brief joint statement, the companies didn’t disclose financial terms.

Of course. But my guess is that CBS will get the fees it demanded. but over the next few years instead of soon. Your DirecTV subscription price will go up. Your frog will be boiled. slowly.

• AI is in the news. AI ethics—not so much. But here’s a look at how Microsoft views the matter. “What does an AI ethicist do?”

Microsoft was one of the earliest companies to begin discussing and advocating for an ethical perspective on artificial intelligence. The issue began to take off at the company in 2016, when CEO Satya Nadella spoke at a developer conference about how the company viewed some of the ethical issues around AI, and later that year published an article about these issues. Nadella’s primary focus was on Microsoft’s orientation toward using AI to augment human capabilities and building trust into intelligent products.

I appreciate CEO Nadella’s emphasis in this matter.

• Finally, we’ve heard about an Apple patent for a foldable device, and we’ve been mildly amused at the efforts by other companies to produce a foldable smartphone. But Apple might be thinking differently. “Apple’s first foldable device could land in 2020, but might not be an iPhone.”

This makes sense. That is, create a new iPad product category and see how it does. A larger (iPad) display might offer extra design freedom and avoid the pitfalls Samsung ran into. I like it.

